How to get Sour Patch Kids items in Roblox

In a recent collaboration, Roblox and Sour Patch Kids have introduced a vibrant array of new items on the marketplace. From funky headphones to snazzy crowns, these designs are quite eye-catching.

There are 14 items listed on the marketplace. But how do you get these ‘Sour Then Sweet’ items? At the moment, the items are off-sale and they are not tradable as well. This guide will tell you all you need to know about how to redeem Sour Patch Kids items in Roblox.

How to get Sour Patch Kids accessories on Roblox

Roblox / Screenshot captured by Dexerto All Sour Patch Kids items in Roblox.

To get the Sour Patch Kids items in Roblox, players have to play the official Sour Patch Kids Mischief Tycoon game and redeem their rewards while playing. This experience features fun minigames where players can purchase boosts, level up, and earn free UGC.

Article continues after ad

The experience is private at the moment. Although, its description and gameplay images showcase a fruity wonderland.

List of Sour Patch Kids items in Roblox

In the game, players have the job of fixing up Mischief Mountain, wrecked by the Sour Patch Kids. To get it back in shape, players have to reconstruct four fruit-themed spots: Strawberry Castle, Watermelon Dinosaur Park, Peach Roman Colosseum, and soon, a Grape area.

Article continues after ad

According to the description, the minigames include using a slingshot, smashing items, looking out for falling objects, and completing an Obby. Completing these fun tasks, players can bag awesome rewards.

While you’re here, check out the best Roblox games to play in 2024. Also, check out all Roblox redeem codes guide to get free rewards, along with Music codes and Shirt ID codes.