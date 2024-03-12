When is Olivia Rodrigo releasing new music?

Olivia Rodrigo staked her claim on pop music with two studio albums. ‘Sour’ and ‘Guts’ showcased an artist blossoming into their own. But when is she releasing new music?

Olivia Rodrigo released two studio albums, ‘Sour’ and ‘Guts,’ that made her a force to be reckoned with. She shook up pop music by fusing a Paramore-like punk/rock spirit into her work.

With both projects, she notched numerous hit singles, including ‘Good 4 U,’ ‘Drivers License,’ and ‘Vampire.’ To support Guts, she launched an accompanying tour in February 2024 that will continue through the rest of the year.

Armed with Guts, the album bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 302,000 album-equivalent units, demonstrating her commercial power. Now that her album powerhouse is behind her, fans are already looking to the future and speculating when new music will arrive. So, when is Rodrigo releasing new music? Here is what we know.

Article continues after ad

Flickr: Justin Higuchi Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Theater at Ace Hotel in LA

Will Olivia Rodrigo release a Guts deluxe edition?

It’s very unlikely Rodrigo will drop a brand new full-length album anytime in the foreseeable future. She’s currently on the road, and the chances she’ll hit the studio soon are slim to none.

Article continues after ad

However, rumor has it that Olivia Rodrigo has a deluxe edition of Guts up her sleeve. Fans have been sharing streaming predictions for the suspected tracklist which will likely include ‘Obsessed,’ ‘Stranger,’ ‘Scared of My Guitar,’ and ‘Girl I’ve Always Been.’ Such songs appear only as hidden tracks on various vinyl variants.

After an initial release date slated for February 2024, the deluxe was delayed indefinitely. There has yet to be any word or announcement of any kind for a follow-up release, even though her team has frequently teased a potential release. An expanded edition is certainly on the horizon, nonetheless.