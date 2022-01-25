Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes (January 22) – Free resets

Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in Roblox can provide you with everything from breathing resets, race resets, demon arts, and more. Here are all the codes to redeem in January 2022.

With the popular anime and manga Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) recently commencing its second season, the popularity of this Roblox game is bound to continue increasing. Each month, players will be able to redeem a number of varying codes allowing them to receive special in-game perks.

For the month of January 2022, here are the latest redeemable Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in the game.

Updated January 25, 2022.



Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in Roblox

Here are all the active codes in Roblox. These have been verified and are confirmed to be working as of January 25, 2022. Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll update you with any new codes right here.

Code Items !32kSubsBreathingReset Breathing reset !32kSubsDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !32kSubsEXPBoost EXP boost !32kSubsNichironColorReset Nichiron Color reset !32kSubsRaceReset Race rest

How to redeem codes in Roblox

While redeeming codes in Demon Slayer RPG 2 is quite easy to do, the process differs from most Roblox games. If you’re confused on how to redeem these codes, then following the instructions below should simplify the process.

First, open Demon Slayer RPG 2. Then, type your code into the chat box. You will be prompted with a message saying, “[code] is not a valid command!”. Despite this, the code will still work. And that’s it! Your code will have been redeemed and your rewards will be made available.

All expired Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in Roblox

Below is a list of all expired codes along with the rewards they previously redeemed. As the codes listed above expire, they will then be moved into this table:

Code Items !25kSubsBreathingReset Breathing reset 25kSubsDemonArtReset Demon Art reset 25kSubsEXPBoost EXP boost !25kSubsNichironColorReset Nichiron Color reset 25kSubsRaceReset Race reset !6000kfavBreathingReset Breathing reset !600kfavDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !600kfavEXPBoost EXP boost !600kfavNichironColorReset Nichiron Color reset !600kfavRaceReset Race reset !75milRaceReset Race reset !75milNichirinColorReset Nichiron Color reset !75milEXPBoost EXP boost !75milDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !75milBreathingReset Breathing reset !OneYearAnniversaryDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !OneYearAnniversaryBreathingReset Breathing reset !OneYearAnniversaryRaceReset Race reset !OneYearAnniversaryEXPBoost EXP boost !OneYearAnniversaryRaceReset Race reset !200kBreathingReset Breathing reset !200kRaceReset Race reset !200kNichirinColorReset Nichiron Color reset !200kEXPBoost EXP boost !200kDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !50milNichirinColorReset Nichiron Color reset !50milBreathingReset Breathing reset !50milDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !50milRaceReset Race reset !10kRaceReset Race reset !10kDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !10kBreathingReset Breathing reset !10kNichirinColorReset Nichiron Color reset !10kEXPBoost EXP boost !dsrpg2100k race reset Race reset !dsrpg2100k bda reset Demon Art reset !dsrpg2100k breathing reset Breathing reset !dsrpg2100k expboost EXP boost !dsrpg2100k nichirincolor reset Nichiron Color reset

What are Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes used for in Roblox?

These codes can be redeemed to give you a number of resets in Roblox, as can be observed from the tables above. These codes allow you to reset your breathing style, Nichiron color and more, allowing you to play exactly how you see fit.

New codes are added by the game’s developer on a frequent basis so be sure to check back for the latest updates.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2 in Roblox.

