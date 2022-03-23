Grammy Song of the Year on TikTok: The biggest trends inspired by Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, more

The 2022 Grammy awards ‘Song of the Year’ nominees includes a variety of songs that helped inspire viral TikTok trends. Here’s everything we know about them — from Montero to Drivers License.

Since the launch of TikTok in 2016, it has continued to be the home of some of the most viral videos that exist on the internet. From dance trends to one-off viral videos, the short-form video app has something for everyone.

It has also had a fierce influence on the music industry, with creators like GAYLE and Lil Nas X soaring in popularity after their music and videos went viral on the app.

The 2022 Grammy Awards ‘Song of the Year’ nominees are a prime example of TikTok’s influence, with quite a few nominees dominating TikTok trends over the last year.

Grammy Song of the Year Nominee TikTok trends

Here are three of the top Song of the Year nominees that influenced their own viral TikTok trend.

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

While Olivia Rodrigo may not have risen to fame solely from her presence on TikTok, her song ‘Drivers License’ has been used in hundreds of thousands of videos. The accompanying hashtag donning the name of her song has been viewed almost seven billion times.

Most of the trends videos showcased a singing TikTok user transitioning to them laying on their bed. Addison Rae and Bryce Hall put their own spin on a video, receiving over 10 million likes.

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat

One of Doja Cat’s first steps to viral fame was her 2018 song ‘Mooo,’ and stayed remotely out of the spotlight until releasing Kiss Me More in 2021. It quickly went viral on TikTok, being used in over two million videos since its release.

The trend generally involves a transition into a different outfit and has been used by creators like JoJo Siwa and Steve Harvey.

Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

With over 26 million followers on his TikTok account, Lil Nas X is an example of using the platform to promote his music as he created the ‘Yeehaw challenge’ to promote his song ‘Old Town Road’ in 2019.

When it comes to Montero, its viral popularity sparked another transition trend. The song has been used over two million times, with creators like Bella Poarch joining in on the fun.

These are just three of the ‘Song of the year’ nominees, with their respective viral TikTok trends. Alongside these musicians are Billie Eilish, Justin Beiber, Silk Sonic, and Ed Sheeran.

