How to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR documentary

‘Driver’s License’ singer Olivia Rodrigo is getting her very own documentary and fans couldn’t be more hyped. Here’s everything you need to know to watch it.

Olivia Rodrigo broke into the music scene in a huge way in 2021, taking over TikTok with her viral heartbreak ballad called ‘Driver’s License.’

The track broke the record for the most one-day streams of a non-holiday song on Spotify and quickly shouldered its way to first place on the Billboard music charts.

Since then, the Disney actress and singer has been one of the hottest music artists of this generation — especially upon the release of her debut album, SOUR, in May 2021, which took home Apple Music’s Album of the Year.

Advertisement

Nearly a year later, Rodrigo revealed that she’s getting her very own documentary detailing the album’s production, and it’s coming up very soon.

When does Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR documentary come out?

In an Instagram post, Rodrigo revealed the trailer for her upcoming documentary, titled ‘Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, a SOUR film.’

Read More: TikTok star with Down Syndrome goes viral with iconic New York Fashion Week appearance

The trailer says the doc will drop on March 25 — a little over a month away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Where to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR documentary

Fans can catch Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR documentary exclusively on Disney Plus. It is not available to view on other streaming platforms.

Listeners are ecstatic about this upcoming doc, with the comments section on Olivia’s post (and a TON of tweets) full of excited fans cheering her on.

Advertisement

Me watching @oliviarodrigo #DRIVINGHOME2U documentary on March 25th pic.twitter.com/LdoZRgQw2o — Katie is driving home 2 u💜 (@FolkloreSwift89) February 17, 2022

Netflix announced the fourth season of stranger things and olivia rodrigo announced a documentary film, could this day be better? — sile (taylor's version) (@moonlightxaris_) February 17, 2022

I cannot wait for driving home 2 u! It’s going to be incredible. Thank you @oliviarodrigo for this gift, I love music documentaries @LiviesHQ @disneyplus — Jess is driving home 2 u (@JessGetsDejaVu) February 17, 2022

There’s no telling if the documentary will include any of the drama surrounding her viral song ‘Driver’s License,’ which some fans theorized was about Disney co-star Joshua Bassett — but one thing’s for sure: They can’t wait, either way.