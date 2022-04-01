Roblox Driving Empire codes (April 2022) – How to get free cash, skins & more

Driving Empire codes in Roblox can help you claim free in-game cash and skins to perk up your in-game experience as a plucky driver. In April 2022, there are quite a few active codes available for you to redeem.

Previously known as Wayfort, Empire Games’ Driving Empire in Roblox features a variety of vehicles for you to choose from. Once in the game, you can either choose to race others to win money or simply stick to the road for an endless joy ride.

Whether you are a new player or a seasoned veteran, the codes available for Driving Empire will grant you notable boosts for your in-game journey. Having said that, keep reading to check all the active and expired codes for Driving Empire in April 2022.

Driving Empire codes in Roblox (April 2022)

Below are all of the currently active Driving Empire codes that you can redeem. These codes have been checked and confirmed to be working in-game as of April 1, 2022.

With 4 codes currently active, more rewards such as free cash or skins might be made available, so make sure to check back soon if you’re looking for more.

Code Rewards OopsMyBadLol 150,000 cash SPR1NGT1ME 25,000 cash VALENTINES 30,000 cash C4N4D4 Canada Day skin wrap

How to redeem Driving Empire codes in Roblox

Redeeming active codes in Driving Empire is a fairly simple process that only takes a few easy steps to complete:

Head over to the official Driving Empire page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Once in the game, click on ‘Play’ and join a server.

and join a server. After you have joined a server, you need to click on the Settings icon on the bottom-left corner of your screen.

icon on the bottom-left corner of your screen. Copy any of the active codes from the list above and paste them into the ‘ Input Code’ box.

box. Click on ‘Submit’ to claim your free rewards.

Full list of expired codes

Code Rewards HNY22 – 400KMEMBERS – THANKS150M 150,000 cash BURRITO 30,000 cash COMMUNITY – SPR1NG Grass & Flower skin wrap N3WCITY 75,000 cash 3ASTER 125,000 cash and Jellybeans skin wrap SUPPORT 100,000 cash BOOST 50,000 cash HGHWY 50,000 cash D3LAY 70,000 cash HNY2021 50,000 cash W1NT3R Limited-edition skin wrap CHR1STMAS – COD3SSS! 50,000 cash CHARGEDUP 2020 Dodged FastCat BACK2SKOOL 75,000 cash Cameras 2020 Chevey Camera S Car SUMM3R 2016 Portch Rover Car

What are Driving Empire codes used for in Roblox?

As you can see from the list of codes, most of the time you’ll be rewarded with cash, while on other occasions skin wraps will be up for grabs. Additionally, some special-occasion codes have also been known to reward cars.

Having said that, it is safe to say that most Driving Empire codes have a direct impact on your in-game progression. Due to this reason, it is highly advised that you should redeem any available codes as soon as you can before they expire.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Driving Empire codes in Roblox for April 2022.

