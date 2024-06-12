Roblox Sour Patch Kids experience: Release date, rewards & more

In collaboration with Roblox, Sour Patch Kids is launching a virtual experience on the platform where players have the opportunity to get free User-Generated Content (UGC).

Set in a universe where the theme is ‘Sour before Sweet,’ players will embark on quests to earn valuable in-game currency and mischief points.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Roblox x Sour Patch Kids game and how to get the rewards.

Sour Patch Kids Mischief Tycoon on Roblox will be active for community members on June 14, 2024. Players will be able to access the fruity wonderland and grab all the free rewards.

Explore the colorful world and play awesome mini-games.

What kind of rewards can players expect in Sour Patch Kids Mischief Tycoon on Roblox?

The launch of Sour Patch Kids Mischief Tycoon on Roblox is commemorated with 14 brand-new avatar accessory items on the marketplace. Each item has a unique design that adds a stylish flair to your virtual character.

Moreover, to celebrate the summer launch, the brand is introducing Lemonade Loot Boxes, inspired by the popular SOUR PATCH KIDS Lemonade Fest candy. For a limited time, these crates will rain down from the sky every ten minutes.

They’ll contain various rewards ranging from in-game currency to ultra-rare crates offering 100 times the usual benefits.

Players can redeem the in-game currency at the Lemonade Stand in the SOUR PATCH KIDS Tycoon experience for exclusive prizes. Lucky players are promised special digital items inside exceptionally rare loot crates.

Complete challenges to win amazing rewards.

How to get rewards

Apart from the loot boxes, players can explore the dedicated challenge zones with mini-games to earn mischief points. Players can redeem these to unlock Sour Patch Kids companions representing a fruit flavor.

There are three mini-games ready to play at the launch. However, players can expect more mini-games throughout the year. The ready-to-play mini-games are:

Watermelon Blast

Players will have to run through a patch blasting watermelons. They can level up blast strength by collecting mischief. Small watermelons are easy to blast, but larger watermelons are more difficult.

At the end, the chance to reach the ultimate boss level: a huge watermelon for an epic multiplayer showdown. Each victorious blast earns players rewards in mischief points.

Grape Gallery

This mini-game consists of a slingshot battle where players must blast moving targets including epic-level grape candies. Each successful hit will earn players mischief points.

Blasting floating SOUR PATCH KIDS Grape candy offers the highest rewards but players must not blast the floating bombs by accident.

Peach Falls

In this game, players must catch falling peaches and avoid broccoli bombs, which reduce points. The aim is to level up basket size by collecting mischief. Bigger baskets offer more opportunities for rewards.

