Fortnite: How to get the Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana skin

Find out everything you need to know about how to get the Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana skin in Fortnite as well as everything included in the bundle.

Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to bringing real-life celebrities to the game, Billie Eilish being one of the most recent examples. And when it comes to popular celebrity skins in Fortnite, it’s hard to get Ariana Grande out of the picture, as her skins were first introduced in the game way back in 2021.

Fast-forward to Chapter 5, Season 3, we’re finally getting an all-new Ariana Grande skin—this time called Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana, complete with a pink color scheme.

Here’s how to get Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana skin in Fortnite for Ariana fans or those who simply love collecting skins in their locker.

How to get the Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana skin in Fortnite

Epic Games Everything included in the Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana bundle in Fortnite.

You can get the Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana skin by purchasing the Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana bundle in the Item Shop for 1,800 V-Bucks. Other than the new Ariana skin, you’ll also get a bunch of other cosmetics from the bundle to complement her look. Here’s a list of all of them:

Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana skin

LEGO style of Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana skin

Rift Ribbon back bling

“Yes, And?” Jam track

If you’d like to save up on V-Bucks, you can also opt to purchase the just skin and back bling for 1,500 V-Bucks.

The Rosy Rift, Goddess Ariana skin, is reactive, and there’s an option to turn some of the visual effects off if you prefer to keep things simple. Appearance-wise, it’s similar to her blue-skin Rift Goddess Ariana variant, and if you already own the original bundle, the skin pairs well with her pickaxe and glider.

It’s unclear when her original skin will be coming back in the Item Shop, but knowing that it’s an Item Shop skin and not from a Battle Pass, rest assured it can return anytime. In the meantime, you’ll also be able to grab her Spacefarer skin in the Item Shop in Fortnite as an alternative.

