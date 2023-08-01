How to capture your face in Roblox for animated heads

Ever wondered if you could animate your Roblox avatars using simply your face? Well, you can do just that now with the latest feature that lets you capture your face using a camera for animated heads in the game. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you get started.

Roblox’s captivating feature of making animated heads take character customization to a whole new level. This innovative feature allows players to choose from a library of animate faces to apply to their in-game avatars, adding personality, charisma, and individuality to their virtual personas.

They add an additional layer of complexity to gaming experiences. Whether you are investigating a mysterious virtual world, engaging in epic battles, or competing in friendly competitions, the animated heads feature gives each player’s character a distinct personality.

While the preset animated heads can get a bit boring, Roblox has now introduced the latest feature that allows players to capture their faces using a simple camera and animate their avatar faces. Here’s how you can get started easily.

Roblox

How to capture your face using a camera in Roblox for animated heads

Roblox has now incorporated the long-awaited facial capture feature for animated heads into Studio. Using this feature, creators will be able to add custom face animations to avatars and develop new ones in addition to the existing animated expressions library.

In order to get started with setting up, make sure the device you’re playing Roblox on has a camera as well as the Roblox Studio app. Once you have it, follow these steps to start animating:

Launch Roblox on your PC or Mobile device. Log in to your account and head over to your Privacy settings. Scroll down to the newly added Microphone and Camera Input options. Toggle both of them On. Head over to the Roblox HQ experience to try this feature out. And you’re all set up.

In addition, players can use their cameras to create real-time facial animations in avatar chat to communicate with other users. Similar to Horizon Worlds by Meta, the new feature will capture your facial movements through your camera and use your device’s microphone to communicate with other users.

If you’re a creator who wishes to enable camera use in your experience, open Studio and navigate to the Game Settings menu. Under Communication, enable the camera by toggling the “Enable Camera” option. A new indicator will be added to the experience details page to display the supported communication methods.

So, that’s everything you need to know about capturing your face for animated heads in Roblox.

