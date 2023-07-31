Roblox allows players to revert Dynamic Heads after backlash

Roblox has now implemented a new feature that allows players to revert Dynamic Heads, in response to recent criticism. While the metaverse platform intends to introduce animated faces and make dynamic heads the default avatar heads, players are relieved that the most recent feature will allow them to use classic faces again.

Roblox is one of the most popular metaverse platforms since it caters to users of all ages and provides them with extensive tools for creating unique digital avatars. When signing up for Roblox, users are generally given a premade avatar in the recognizable “blocky” design; this avatar can be further customized with items purchased from the Avatar Shop.

Article continues after ad

Over the past few years, Roblox has introduced more lifelike avatars, edging the game even closer to a true metaverse experience. While the game’s recent improvements in avatar customization have been well-received by new players, those who have been playing for a while are enraged by the move.

Roblox

Furthermore, Roblox recently removed classic avatar faces from the store and switched the default heads to dynamic, which fueled the fury among players. After receiving a lot of negative feedback, the platform has introduced the option for users to disable Dynamic Heads.

Article continues after ad

Roblox introduces option for players to disable Dynamic Heads due to backlash

KreekCraft, a popular Roblox YouTuber, posted a screenshot on X of the game’s Avatar Editor in which he highlighted a newly introduced option that allows players to toggle Dynamic Heads On or Off.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The option was introduced to the Avatar Editor’s Head Refinement category, where players can customize their faces. When the Dynamic Head option is deactivated, players who own a classic face will be able to use it regardless of the fact that certain experiences reset their avatar heads by default.

Article continues after ad

A player who was pleased by this addition commented, “Props to Roblox listening to the community”. Another one said, “Then why the heck did they make the original faces go off-sale all of a sudden without any announcement”.

A third chimed in to clarify, “I feel like everyone is misunderstanding this. My theory is that the decal faces will be in the classic faces slot, and no longer be sold to anyone else”. Meanwhile a fourth added, “Would be better if there is an option to change the size/proportions so it’s better”.

Article continues after ad

While the player community is pleased with this update to the Avatar Editor, they continue to believe that the game is losing its identity by removing the classic features and blocky structure of their characters in opposition to the soon-to-be-introduced NFT-style avatars.