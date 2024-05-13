Anime Last Stand codes (May 2024): Free rerolls & emeralds

Anime Last Stand codes are the best way to get powerful units and defeat waves of enemies. These units will defend your base against powerful bosses in this anime-based tower defense title.

If you want legendary characters like Zenitsu from Demon Slayer or mythic units like Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto from Bleach, you’ll have to spend a fair amount of emeralds. However, earning emeralds is no easy task.

Luckily, we have all the working Anime Last Stand codes to help you get free emeralds and other useful resources. So grab your free goodies and assemble the strongest anime team.

Anime Last Stand / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Unlock powerful heroes with free emeralds.

Contents

All Active Anime Last Stand codes (May 2024)

Here’s a list of all the active Anime Last Stand codes with their respective rewards:

HBDCaleB2024 – Free 1,000 Emeralds, 15 Rerolls (new)

– Free 1,000 Emeralds, 15 Rerolls SOLOLEVELING! – Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls (new)

– Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls SOLOPREPARING! – Free 500 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls

– Free 500 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls X7Weekend! – Free 500 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls

– Free 500 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls ConverterFix?! – Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls

– Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls REDGATE?! – Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls

– Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls QOLUPD! – 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls

– 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls BannerFix!?! – Free 500 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls

– Free 500 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls BossStudiosOnTop – Free 750 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls, 5 Yokai Meat

– Free 750 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls, 5 Yokai Meat BannerFixed? – 500 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls

– 500 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls BugFixesTeehee – Free 1,000 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls

– Free 1,000 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls DelayedUpdate – Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls

– Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls CaleBTheHero – Free 500 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls, 15 Super Beans

– Free 500 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls, 15 Super Beans OPMUpdate – Free 500 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls

– Free 500 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls TorSavedALS – Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls, 10 Spirit Shards

– Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls, 10 Spirit Shards SubToBlamSpotonYoutubeForShenron – Wish Dragon (Exotic) Unit (Subscribe to Blam Spot on YouTube)

How do I redeem Anime Last Stand codes?

Here are some simple steps to redeem Anime Last Stand codes to get freebies:

Go to the official Anime Last Stand page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Tap on the Codes button on the left side of the screen.

button on the left side of the screen. Type or paste the code in the box.

Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

The codes are case sensitive so enter them exactly as they are mentioned.

Anime Last Stand / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Tap on the Codes button next to the Profile button to get free rewards.

List of expired codes

BlamSpotsOP75MillVisitCodeMustBeSubbedToWork

BackupMinatoMustBeSubbedtoTorToWork

Blams100kFavoritesCode

PortalBugFixes

PORTALS

ALSUpdate2YutaHype

Real

SorryForDelayAndMaintenance

evolvethis

BlamsSecretMiniUpdateMustBeSubbedToWork

BigUpdateWednesday

HanminloveSecretCodeMustBeSubbedToWork

SkillTreeRestALPHAReportAnyBugs

ThankYouSoMuch45mVisits

BlamSpotInsaneWeekendCodeMustBeSubbedToWork

BlamSpoyYTSecretUnitCodeMustBeSubbedToWork

ULTIMATEGOJO

UPDATE1TRAILERHYPE

UPDATE1HYPE!

TYFor25mVisitsOMG!

ToadBoi120k

Sub2Blamspot524k

Sub2CodeNex77k

BlamsOP5MillionVisitsRerollCodeMustBeSubbedToWorkLOL

BlamSecretValentinesCode

ALSUpdateIsCooking

50ThousandsFavorites!!!

200kMembersINSANE!

Update5!

CongratsMrBeast1Billion

HappyEaster

UPDATE4

GlitchFix

Goodbye Mash

TheGoat

FUSIONEVOLUTION

2xDropsUpdateSOONHype!

500kMembersLETSGOO

400kMembersLETSGOO

GrindRerollsFromChallenges!

Sub2Noclypso176k

TORMENTER10KSUBSLETSGOOOOOOO

ONEHUNDREDMILLION

Update3

D1SGUISED

Glitched

NeelsTV

Sub2BmGTormenter117onYT

Sub2KingLuffy

What are Anime Last Stand codes?

Similar to many Roblox titles, codes for Anime Last Stand offer free in-game resources like emeralds, rerolls, shards, and more. These resources will help you progress faster in the game.

The developers release new codes during events or when the game hits a new milestone. You will find all the new codes right here on this page as we update it regularly. So make sure you bookmark it and check back regularly.

