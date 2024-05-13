Anime Last Stand codes (May 2024): Free rerolls & emeralds

Anime Last Stand codes (May 2024): Free rerolls & emeraldsAnime Last Stand
Anime Last Stand codes are the best way to get powerful units and defeat waves of enemies. These units will defend your base against powerful bosses in this anime-based tower defense title.
If you want legendary characters like Zenitsu from Demon Slayer or mythic units like Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto from Bleach, you’ll have to spend a fair amount of emeralds. However, earning emeralds is no easy task.
Luckily, we have all the working Anime Last Stand codes to help you get free emeralds and other useful resources. So grab your free goodies and assemble the strongest anime team.
All Active Anime Last Stand codes (May 2024)
Here’s a list of all the active Anime Last Stand codes with their respective rewards:
- HBDCaleB2024 – Free 1,000 Emeralds, 15 Rerolls (new)
- SOLOLEVELING! – Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls (new)
- SOLOPREPARING! – Free 500 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls
- X7Weekend! – Free 500 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls
- ConverterFix?! – Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls
- REDGATE?! – Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls
- QOLUPD! – 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls
- BannerFix!?! – Free 500 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls
- BossStudiosOnTop – Free 750 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls, 5 Yokai Meat
- BannerFixed? – 500 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls
- BugFixesTeehee – Free 1,000 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls
- DelayedUpdate – Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls
- CaleBTheHero – Free 500 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls, 15 Super Beans
- OPMUpdate – Free 500 Emeralds, 5 Rerolls
- TorSavedALS – Free 750 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls, 10 Spirit Shards
- SubToBlamSpotonYoutubeForShenron – Wish Dragon (Exotic) Unit (Subscribe to Blam Spot on YouTube)
How do I redeem Anime Last Stand codes?
Here are some simple steps to redeem Anime Last Stand codes to get freebies:
- Go to the official Anime Last Stand page and click on the green button to launch the game.
- Tap on the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
- Type or paste the code in the box.
- Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.
The codes are case sensitive so enter them exactly as they are mentioned.
List of expired codes
- BlamSpotsOP75MillVisitCodeMustBeSubbedToWork
- BackupMinatoMustBeSubbedtoTorToWork
- Blams100kFavoritesCode
- PortalBugFixes
- PORTALS
- ALSUpdate2YutaHype
- Real
- SorryForDelayAndMaintenance
- evolvethis
- BlamsSecretMiniUpdateMustBeSubbedToWork
- BigUpdateWednesday
- HanminloveSecretCodeMustBeSubbedToWork
- SkillTreeRestALPHAReportAnyBugs
- ThankYouSoMuch45mVisits
- BlamSpotInsaneWeekendCodeMustBeSubbedToWork
- BlamSpoyYTSecretUnitCodeMustBeSubbedToWork
- ULTIMATEGOJO
- UPDATE1TRAILERHYPE
- UPDATE1HYPE!
- TYFor25mVisitsOMG!
- ToadBoi120k
- Sub2Blamspot524k
- Sub2CodeNex77k
- BlamsOP5MillionVisitsRerollCodeMustBeSubbedToWorkLOL
- BlamSecretValentinesCode
- ALSUpdateIsCooking
- 50ThousandsFavorites!!!
- 200kMembersINSANE!
- Update5!
- CongratsMrBeast1Billion
- HappyEaster
- UPDATE4
- GlitchFix
- Goodbye Mash
- TheGoat
- FUSIONEVOLUTION
- 2xDropsUpdateSOONHype!
- 500kMembersLETSGOO
- 400kMembersLETSGOO
- GrindRerollsFromChallenges!
- Sub2Noclypso176k
- TORMENTER10KSUBSLETSGOOOOOOO
- ONEHUNDREDMILLION
- Update3
- D1SGUISED
- Glitched
- NeelsTV
- Sub2BmGTormenter117onYT
- Sub2KingLuffy
What are Anime Last Stand codes?
Similar to many Roblox titles, codes for Anime Last Stand offer free in-game resources like emeralds, rerolls, shards, and more. These resources will help you progress faster in the game.
The developers release new codes during events or when the game hits a new milestone. You will find all the new codes right here on this page as we update it regularly. So make sure you bookmark it and check back regularly.
