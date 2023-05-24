Roblox reveals plans to attract adult players with virtual dating and more

Roblox has revealed a Creators Roadmap for Late 2023, which includes a number of new features aimed at enticing adult users to the platform, such as Virtual Dating and Movie Screenings.

Roblox is constantly adding new features to its existing metaverse in an effort to attract players. The game has become a focal point for people interested in exploring the metaverse and having their own unique adventures.

The game’s player base has seen the introduction of several features over the years, including animated facial expressions and voice chat using avatars. These additions have made the game even more like a metaverse for the players who are still invested in it.

Nonetheless, Roblox has recently revealed significant additions to the platform with the unveiling of the Fall 2023 Creator Roadmap in an effort to attract and retain more adult users. Virtual dating and movie screenings are only two examples of an expanded plan.

Twitter / RBXNews Roblox will also release Relaxed Text Filtering for its adult player base

Virtual Dating, Movie Screenings and more adult experiences coming soon to Roblox

Roblox has traditionally targeted to a younger demographic, but the metaverse platform has recently made an effort to attract a more mature audience by providing new features. Roblox Corporation has revealed the Fall 2023 Creator Roadmap, in which they want to include adult-only features such as Virtual Dating, Indie Movie Screenings, and Social Nights through their Our Vision for all ages campaign.

Roblox hopes that by providing these many activities, adult users will sign up for the site to explore the genuine social metaverse outside of the context of a “game” and make new friends. The platform appears to compete with Meta, which also offers a metaverse for users to meet and interact through Horizon Worlds.

In addition, Relaxed Text Filtering will soon be available on Roblox, allowing users to freely express themselves with acronyms like LMAO in conversation. Players are still wondering when the function will be made available to them in the game.