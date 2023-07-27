Roblox under fire for removing classic avatars despite promising not to

Popular metaverse platform Roblox is under fire for removing some of the iconic avatar faces from the in-game store. Players claim they were told classic faces would remain with the introduction of animated avatars.

Roblox, the leading metaverse platform, offers extensive character customization options, allowing players to experiment with millions of combinations of in-game cosmetics to find the ideal appearance for their personas. Since the players are represented by their avatars, they strive to distinguish their characters from those of other players.

Article continues after ad

Faces are one of the most expressive aspects of Roblox avatars, which have evolved over time to offer users a variety of classic and dynamic avatar faces. Although, the introduction of dynamic faces are more detailed, expressive, and reactive, allowing for a broad range of emotions and movements.

Moreover, the Roblox devs have removed the classic faces from the in-game store, further enraging players, in preparation for the release of avatars with custom-animated faces. Enraged users feel betrayed by the developers, who assured them that the classic faces would remain in the game.

Article continues after ad

Roblox players angry after devs remove classic avatar faces

Several Roblox players were left shocked as the developers, in a surprising move, have now discontinued the sale of all of their formerly free and paid classic avatar faces.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Popular Roblox YouTuber KreekCraft shared a tweet with a screenshot of the same on his feed and mocking the devs as he went on to say, “Roblox in 2022: We will never remove classic avatars. Roblox in 2023: removes classic avatars.”

Although, the move comes in time for the Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 as devs are preparing for more dynamic and animated heads that will allow creators to make realistic characters. However, the move has angered players, who believe the game is losing its uniqueness with these changes.

Article continues after ad

An upset player on Twitter said, “I feel like it’s only a matter of time before classic avatars are fully replaced”. Another player commented: “The fall of Roblox is starting soon due to this ‘change'”. A third user who is tired of the changes replied: “Damn, they really did us dirty…not like it’s the first time (flashbacks to oof sound, and every other thing)”.

As players continue to show their protest against making Roblox avatars look like NFTs, developers are pushing forward to bring custom animations to faces in the future.