Which Legendary Bird is best in Pokemon Go: Articuno, Moltres, or Zapdos?

The Legendary Birds are three of the most popular 5-Star Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go, but which one is best? Should you catch Articuno, Moltres, or Zapdos? Let’s explore…

Battling and catching Legendary creatures is one of the most exciting parts of Pokemon Go, and everyone has their personal favorites. But when a trio turns up, like Kanto’s Legendary Birds, how do you know which one to catch?

As they make their return for a special Raid Hour during the Mischief Unbound event, we’re examining Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos’ performance to see which one is best, and as a result, which one is worth your time and resources.

Which Legendary Bird is best in Pokemon Go?

All three Legendary Birds are great, but Zapdos is the best overall as it can put in a decent performance across the Go Battle League, has the highest Attack stat of the trio, and is also one of the best Electric-type PvE attackers in the game.

If you’re just looking for a Go Battle League champion, focus on Articuno, as it performs incredibly well in the Ultra League with wins against Giratina and Cresselia. Avoid using it in Raids, though, as it’s simply inferior to other Ice-types like Mamoswine.

Finally, if you’re specifically looking for a PvE attacker to dominate Raids, Moltres is a brilliant choice. Not only is it one of the top Fire-type attackers in Pokemon Go, but it can also be a top Flying-type attacker with the right moveset.

Each of the Legendary Birds serves a purpose, so deciding which is best really depends on what you’re looking for. It’s also worth considering what you already have – if you’re lacking a strong Fire-type, for example, it’s a good idea to focus on Moltres.

Articuno, Moltres & Zapdos stats in Pokemon Go

You can see individual stats for Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos in Pokemon Go below:

Pokemon Attack Defense Stamina Max CP Articuno 192 236 207 3450 Moltres 251 181 207 3917 Zapdos 253 185 207 3987

When are the Legendary Birds returning to Pokemon Go?

Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos are returning to Pokemon Go for a special bonus Raid Hour on Friday, November 26, 2021. You’ll be able to encounter them all in 5-Star Raid Battles from 6PM to 7PM.

It’s unknown when they’ll return to 5-Star Raids again, but with some Legendaries being out of rotation for months or even years, it’s definitely a good idea to catch the Legendary Birds while they’re still around.

Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos do return quite often during special events, but if they don’t, you’ll likely be able to catch them during Pokemon Go Fest 2022, as every single Legendary appeared in 2021’s event.