Pokemon Scarlet & Violet includes a lot of returning Pokemon, like the eternally feuding Cat Ferret Pokemon Zangoose, which was introduced in Generation 3.

Fans of the Hoenn region from Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire who are jumping into Scarlet & Violet will find plenty of creatures introduced in Generation 3 roaming Paldea.

Pokemon like Numel, Meditite, and Cacnea along with their evolutions return in Generation 9, and make for strong additions to any team.

Another iconic Gen 3 Pokemon that returns in Scarlet & Violet is Zangoose, who can once again be found feuding with its eternal rival Seviper. Here’s where players can find this ferocious Normal-type Pokemon around the Paldea region.

Where to find Zangoose in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Zangoose’ Pokedex entry shows the Zangoose is only found in the Southeast corner of the Paldea region. Specifically, Zangoose is found in the following areas:

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Three)

The Pokemon Company Zangoose is found in the Southeast corner of the Paldea region.

Additionally, fans who are familiar with Zangoose know that it’s constantly fighting with its rival Seviper, which mirrors the real-life rivalry between Mongoose and venomous snakes.

As such, Zangoose and Seviper are commonly found near each other in the Paldea region. So if players find a wild Seviper, wild Zangoose should also be found nearby.

Does Zangoose evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Sadly, Zangoose didn’t receive a new evolution in Generation 9, like Primeape and Bisharp did. This means that Zangoose’s stats will not receive any large boosts while it levels up.

The Pokemon Company Despite having no evolution, Zangoose still has quite a respectable stat spread and move pool.

However, it’s worth noting that Zangoose still boasts a respectable 115 base Attack stat and 90 base Speed stat, making it fairly competent in battle. Additionally, Zangoose’s Normal-typing means it can learn a wide variety of powerful moves of differing types, like X-Scissor, Close Combat, and Swords Dance.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Zangoose in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

