Where to find Shinx, Luxio, Luxray in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The beloved Electric-type can be found through several methods in the Sinnoh remakes. Here is how to find Shinx, Luxio, and Luxray in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

After making its debut in the original 2006 titles, Gen IV Pokemon Luxray has since become a favorite amongst fans of the Game Freak series.

The adorable Electric-type returns in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes. Here is where to find Shinx and Luxray and how to evolve them.

Where to find Shinx in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Players looking for Shinx are in luck as you can actually catch the Pokemon early in the game. Which means you can take the Electric-type on your entire Sinnoh journey.

Below we will break down the best place to find the beloved Gen IV character, as well as its evolutions Luxio and Luxray.

The quickest way to find Shinx is to head to Route 202 which is north of Sandgem Town. The location is accessible at the very start of the game. Simply walk into the patch of grass, and run around until you trigger an encounter with the Pokemon. Shinx has a 30% spawn rate and will appear at level 3 so it shouldn’t take very long to encounter the Sinnoh ‘mon.

It can also be caught at a higher level in the Grand Underground. Players can find it in the Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Whiteout Cave, and Sunlit Cavern Hideaways.

How to get Luxio in Pokemon BDSP

After catching Shinx, you now need to gain enough experience points to trigger its evolution into Luxio.

Shinx will evolve into Luxio at level 15. Trainers can reach this fairly quickly at the start of the game by taking the ‘mon into battles with wild Pokemon. By the time you defeat Gym #1 in Oreburgh City, you should have or be very close to its second form. Trainers can also use a Rare Candy to quickly level up their Pokemon. This is only recommended if you catch Shinx in the Grand Underground at a higher level, though.

Luxio can also be caught as a spawn in the Grand Underground. However, players need to first obtain the seventh Gym Badge in Snowpoint City in order for it to appear.

After doing so, the Electric-type can be found in the Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Whiteout Cave and Sunlit Cavern Hideaways.

Evolving Luxray in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The final evolution Luxray is triggered after players get their Luxio to level 30. Players who caught Shinx on Route 202 should easily be able to achieve this by having the ‘mon in their party up until the third Gym at Veilstone City.

Trainers who wait to catch Luxio in the Grand Underground after the seventh Gym will obtain the ‘mon at levels 42 – 63. Because of this, they can evolve Luxray using a single Rare Candy.

While Studio ILCA has given players plenty of choices for finding Shinx, the quickest method is to simply catch it at the start of the game and to use it on your team constantly.

Those that accidentally missed the Electric-type are able to obtain it later in the story with an easy pathway to evolve it. With the Gen IV Electric-type now on your team, check out our other BDSP guides & walkthroughs:

