Where to find Pineco & Forretress in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers who want to try using defensive Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet should try out Pineco and Forretress. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding them in Generation 9.

While many Pokemon fans are likely to add the strongest and fastest Pokemon to their team in Scarlet & Violet, there’s also plenty of value in bringing along a Pokemon who has solid defenses.

Pokemon with solid defenses are also excellent choices to fill out a team in online battles, as they can stall out opponents while setting up nasty moves to hinder the opposing team overall, with moves like Stealth Rock or Toxic.

Luckily two of the sturdiest Pokemon in the game—Pineco and its evolution Forretress—can be found in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fairly easily. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding these two Bagworm Pokemon in Generation 9.

Where to find Pineco in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pineco is found in a select few areas around Paldea where there are plenty of trees around. While Pineco can oftentimes be found along the ground, trainers can also find them clinging to the side of trees. Should players ram these trees with Koraidon or Miraidon, Pineco will fall out of the tree.

Trainers can find Pineco in the following locations:

South Province (Area Four)

East Province (Area One)

Artazon

East Province (Area Two)

Tagtree Thicket

West Province (Area Three)

The Pokemon Company Pineco is primarily found where there are plenty of trees for it to cling to.

Where to find Forretress in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While Forretress is not considered a rare encounter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it is only found in one area of Paldea. To find Forretress trainers will need to search in the mountainous area north of Casseroya lake.

Like its pre-evolution, Forretress can either be found floating above the ground or clinging to the sides of trees. Ramming trees with Koraidon or Miraidon will knock Forretress down.

The Pokemon Company Forretress is only found in the northern area above Casseroya Lake.

How to evolve Pineco in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers who’ve used Pineco before in past Generations will be familiar with how to evolve it as the method has not changed. To evolve Pineco into Forretress, simply raise it to level 31.

Upon evolution, Forretress gains Steel typing alongside a healthy boost to its already impressive Defense stat.

The Pokemon Company Forretress has a base Defense stat of 140, making it one of the sturdiest physical walls in the game.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Pineco and Forretress in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

