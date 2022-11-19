Where to find Fletchling, Fletchinder, & Talonflame in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Wattrel isn’t the only tiny bird Pokemon found through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as the Fletchling line also makes a return in Paldea. Here’s everything players need to know about finding one for themselves.

Every Pokemon Generation has an early Flying-type bird Pokemon to help trainers out on their journey. While this generation introduced Wattrel, plenty of other Tiny Bird Pokemon returned in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet including Fletchling.

Of course, Fletchling evolves into the speedy Fire/Flying-type Talonflame, who can be an incredible asset to any team.

Here’s where trainers traveling across Paldea can find every member of the Fletchling family in Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Fletchling in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Fletchling is one of the earliest Pokemon players can encounter in Scarlet & Violet, even before the Wattrel as mentioned earlier. Fletchling is located primarily in southern Paldea.

Specifically, Fletchling can be found along the beaches in the following areas below:

Poco Path

Los Platos

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

The Pokemon Company Fletchling is primarily found in the southern area of Paldea.

Where to find Fletchinder in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Should players want to skip an evolutionary stage and skip straight to Fletchinder, it can also be found around Paldea in the southern and western areas of the region.

Trainers can find Fletchinder in the following areas:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Poco Path (rarely)

Los Platos (rarely)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Five)

West Province (Area Three)

The Pokemon Company Fletchinder gains its Fire typing ahead of Fletchling, so players looking for an early game Fire-type may want to catch one.

Where to find Talonflame in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While Fletchling and Fletchinder can be found in the wild, Talonflame can not be. As such, trainers will need to evolve Fletchinder into Talonflame if they want to use one on their team.

Thankfully, Fletchinder is fairly abundant once players see a bit more of the region, meaning those trying to complete the Pokedex shouldn’t have to work too hard to find one.

How to evolve Fletchling and Fletchinder

Trainers who’ve played Pokemon X & Y will be familiar with evolving the Fletchling family as its evolution method hasn’t changed since its introduction.

The Pokemon Company The Tiny Robin Pokemon is a solid early-game Flying-type for any team.

To evolve Fletchling, trainers simply need to raise it to level 17. To evolve Fletchinder into its final evolutionary stage, Talonflame, players need to raise it to level 35.

And that’s everything players need to know about the Fletchling family in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more Generation 9 guides, players can check out the links below:

