Where to find Bonsly & Sudowoodo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

One of Generation 2’s most iconic Pokemon, Sudowoodo, and its pre-evolution Bonsly return in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how to find both of these deceptive Rock-types around the Paldea region.

Fans of Pokemon Gold, Silver, Crystal, and their remakes likely remember the misleading Rock-type Pokemon Sudowoodo thanks to its function as a roadblock that trainers must battle in order to progress.

Trainers who have a soft spot for the false tree Pokemon are in luck, as both Sudowoodo and its pre-evolution Bonsly can be found in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Additionally, those who’ve always wanted it to be a Grass-type can now fulfill that wish through the new Terastallization mechanic in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Bonsly in Sudowoodo around the Paldea region.

Where to find Bonsly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Bonsly is one of the earliest encounters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and can be found commonly around Los Platos. Additionally, trainers can also find Bonsly around Cortondo, which could prove very useful when battling Katy, the Bug-type Gym Leader.

It’s important to remember that Bonsly likes hanging out near trees and doesn’t like the rain. As such, trainers should look for one in sunny weather.

The Pokemon Company Bonsly is a very early encounter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as trainers can find it before entering Mesagoza.

Where to find Sudowoodo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Those who want to skip Bonsly and catch Sudowoodo can do so, though it is a bit harder to find than its pre-evolution. Trainers can find Sudowoodo in West Province (Area Three) and on the northern shore of Casseroya Lake.

True to its appearance in Generation 2, Sudowoodo will stand still and try to disguise itself as a tree. Trainers should sneak up on Sudowoodo as it is very quick when it runs away. Similar to Bonsly, it dislikes the rain.

The Pokemon Company Sudowoodo is only found in the northwestern area of the Paldea region.

How to evolve Bonsly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Bonsly is one of the Pokemon that evolves only when leveled up while knowing a specific move. In reference to its category as the Imitation Pokemon, Bonsly will evolve into Sudowoodo when leveled up while knowing the move Mimic.

The Pokemon Company Though Bonsly is considered a Baby Pokemon, it has high Defense and Attack stats.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Bonsly and Sudowoodo in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

