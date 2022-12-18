How to find Terastal types in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Terastallizing Pokemon is one of the biggest elements of Scarlet & Violet’s battle system. Here’s how trainers can find Terastal types throughout the Paldea region.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a ton of new elements into the series, like a fully connected and open world and three different story paths to follow.

Generation 9 also introduced a new battle mechanic called Terastallizing, which changes a Pokemon’s type to something completely different for one whole battle.

Of course, players are going to need to know everything about Tera types, where to find Tera Pokemon, and how to change Tera types. This guide will go over the ins and outs of everything Terastal in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Terastal types

Thankfully, trainers will be pleased to know that every single Pokemon that is caught in Scarlet & Violet already has a set Tera type. If a Pokemon only has a single type, then its Tera type will be the same. If a Pokemon is dual-type, then its Tera type will be either one of its types.

However, there are a handful of different ways to find Pokemon with Tera-types that fit outside of their usual type. Every now and then, trainers will stumble across a bright, glowing pillar of light in the overworld.

The Pokemon Company This Diglett with a shining aura around it has a different Tera-type than its standard Ground typing.

Should players seek it out, they will usually find a glowing Pokemon. This Pokemon will have a random Tera-type assigned to it that usually isn’t its standard type.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, trainers can find Tera Raid dens and fight in Tera Raid Battles to catch Pokemon with abnormal Tera-types. These Tera Raid dens respawn and are completely random, making them a reliable way to find new Tera-types.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to change Terastal types

If players have a Pokemon they really enjoy using but want to change its Terastal typing, there is a way to do so. Players who’ve gone through Mr. Hassel’s Art class will know this, but you can change any Pokemon’s Tera-type at the Treasure Eatery in Medali after defeating the Gym Leader.

However, trainers will have to use up a staggering 50 Tera Shards of a specific type in order to change a Pokemon’s Tera-type.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Trainers can use 50 Tera Shards to change a Pokemon’s Tera-type at the Treasure Eatery in Medali.

Tera Shards can be obtained by finding them randomly throughout the open world and in The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero), However, the most reliable way to get Tera Shards is through Tera Raid Battles.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding different Terastal Types in Generation 9! For more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides, trainers can check out the links below:

How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to get Sprigatito, Floragato & Meowscarada | How to get Fuecoco, Crocalor & Skeledirge | How to get Quaxly, Quaxwell & Quaquaval | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet