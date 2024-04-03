How to complete Pokemon Go Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges

Pokemon Go’s Sizeable Surprises event has two Collection Challenges for trainers to complete. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go’s Sizeable Surprises event runs from Thursday, April 4, 2024, to Tuesday, April 9, 2024. During this time, trainers will have an increased chance of encountering XXS and XXL Pokemon in the wild.

Additionally, the event will mark the debut of the Shiny forms for Celesteela, Kartana, and Wimpod.

If you want to earn some rewards from Sizeable Surprises’ two Collection Challenges, keep reading for all the information.

Pokemon Go Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges explained

Thanks to Serebii, we have all the information needed for trainers to complete the event’s two Collection Challenges.

Giant Gems Collection Challenge

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Wailmer As a wild spawn or Field Research encounter Mantine As a wild spawn Cetitan Evolve a Cetoddle Onix As a wild spawn or Field Research encounter Snorlax As a wild spawn, Field Research encounter, or in 3-star Raids

Those who complete the challenge will receive 10 Pinap Berries and a Wailmer Encounter.

Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Wimpod As a wild spawn or Field Research encounter Joltik As a wild spawn Diglett As a wild spawn Cutiefly As a wild spawn or Field Research encounter Tynamo As a wild spawn or Field Research encounter

In exchange for completing the Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 10 Razz Berries and a Wimpod Encounter.

Now you know how to complete the Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

