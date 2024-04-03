GamingPokemon

How to complete Pokemon Go Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges

Pokemon Go’s Sizeable Surprises event has two Collection Challenges for trainers to complete. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go’s Sizeable Surprises event runs from Thursday, April 4, 2024, to Tuesday, April 9, 2024. During this time, trainers will have an increased chance of encountering XXS and XXL Pokemon in the wild.

Additionally, the event will mark the debut of the Shiny forms for Celesteela, Kartana, and Wimpod.

If you want to earn some rewards from Sizeable Surprises’ two Collection Challenges, keep reading for all the information.

Pokemon Go Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges explained

Thanks to Serebii, we have all the information needed for trainers to complete the event’s two Collection Challenges.

Giant Gems Collection Challenge

Pokemon How to catch itSprite
WailmerAs a wild spawn or Field Research encounterWailmer in pokemon go
MantineAs a wild spawn Mantine in Pokemon Go
CetitanEvolve a CetoddleCetitan
OnixAs a wild spawn or Field Research encounterOnix in Pokemon Go
SnorlaxAs a wild spawn, Field Research encounter, or in 3-star RaidsSnorlax in Pokemon Go Raids

Those who complete the challenge will receive 10 Pinap Berries and a Wailmer Encounter.

Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge

Pokemon How to catch itSprite
WimpodAs a wild spawn or Field Research encounterWimpod in Pokemon Go
JoltikAs a wild spawn Joltik
DiglettAs a wild spawn Diglett
CutieflyAs a wild spawn or Field Research encounterCutiefly in Pokemon Go
TynamoAs a wild spawn or Field Research encounterTynamo

In exchange for completing the Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 10 Razz Berries and a Wimpod Encounter.

