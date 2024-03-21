Pokemon Go Sizeable Surprises event: Shiny Celesteela, Kartana & Wimpod debut

Pokemon Go has announced the Sizeable Surprises event, which features the debut of three new Shiny Pokemon and focuses on catching Pokemon of different sizes.

Pokemon Go’s World of Wonders season continues to add more content for trainers to look forward to, with the most recent addition being the Sizeable Surprises event.

This event will increase the chance to encounter XXS and XXL Pokemon in the wild and focuses on Wailmer and Wimpod.

On top of that, three Pokemon will be getting Shiny debuts through this event. So, let’s break down everything fans can expect from the Sizeable Surprises event coming to Pokemon Go.

According to the official Pokemon Go blog, the Sizeable Surprises event will begin on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10 AM and will continue until Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

Pokemon Go debut of Shiny Celesteela, Kartana, and Wimpod

The Sizeable Sizes event will feature three Shiny debuts in the mobile game.

First, trainers can catch Shadow Wimpod for the first time and it will appear more commonly in the wild during the event.

Additionally, fans will be able to encounter Shiny Celesteela and Shiny Kartana through Five-Star Raids. Of course, Celesteela is exclusive to the Southern Hemisphere and Kartana to the Northern Hemisphere.

Pokemon Go Sizeable Surprises wild spawns

The Pokemon listed below will appear more frequently in the wild during this event:

Diglett*

Mantine*

Wailmer*

Joltik*

Tynamo

Cutiefly*

Wimpod*

Cetoddle

Onix*

Snorlax*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Sizeable Surprises Raids

The Sizeable Surprises event will also feature some new Raid bosses. Trainers can see every available Raids for the event listed below:

One-Star Raids

Foongus*

Klink*

Espurr*

Tadbulb

Three-Star Raids

Alolan Exeggutor*

Galarian Weezing*

Gyarados*

Snorlax*

Five-Star Raids

Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere)*

Kartana (Northern Hemisphere)*

Mega Raids

Mega Charizard X*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Sizeable Surprises Field Research

The Sizeable Surprises event will feature Field Research task encounters. By completing Field Research tasks, trainers can earn encounters with the following Pokemon:

Onix*

Snorlax*

Wailmer*

Tynamo

Cutiefly*

Wimpod*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges

This event also features multiple themed Collection Challenges. Trainers can earn Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, XP, and encounters with both Wimpod and Wailmer by completing these Challenges.

Pokemon Go Sizeable Surprises bonuses

There will be a handful of events present during the Sizeable Surprises event.

First, trainers will be able to enter event-themed Pokemon like Wimpod and Wailmer into PokeStop Showcases throughout Sizeable Surprises.

Additionally, the following bonuses will be in effect during the event:

2x XP for catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better

Increased chance to encounter XXS and XXL Pokémon

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Wailmer

The blog post does make not that the 2x XP bonus for catching with Nice Throws or better bonus will not stack with April’s Community Day Classic bonus.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Sizeable Surprises event. For more Pokemon Go guides, check out the links below:

