GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go PokeStop Showcase schedule for October 2023

Pokemon GO October schedule for Pokestop showcasesNiantic

Pokemon Go has introduced PokeStop Showcases for players to take part in. Here’s the schedule for October 2023.

The mobile game first added PokeStop Showcases in July 2023 as part of the 7th Anniversary Party event. The new feature is a competition that allows players to display their best Pokemon at a local PokeStop to compete with other players.

If you make it to the top of the leaderboard, you can earn rewards like Stardust, XP, and Fast TMs.

Article continues after ad

For those interested in participating, take a look at the PokeStop Showcase schedule for October 2023.

All PokeStop Showcase dates and Pokemon for October 2023

The question marks represent unconfirmed Pokemon at the time of writing. We will update this article once we learn more information. Here is the schedule of PokeStop Showcases for October 2023:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

PokeStop Showcase Date PokeStop Showcase Time PokeStop Showcase Pokemon
September 30 – October 210 a.m. – 8 p.m. local timeGrowlithe and Hisuian Growlithe
October 5 – 910 a.m. – 8 p.m. local time???
October 12 – 13 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local time???
October 15 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. local timeTimburr and Conkeldurr
October 16 – 17 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local timePumpkaboo and Gourgeist
October 20 -22 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local timeShuppet and Banette
October 23 – 25 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local time???
October 26 – 28 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local timePhantump
October 29 – 31 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local timeGastly and Gengar

How to find Pokestop Showcases

You can find PokeStop Showcases on the overworld map by looking for a small blue disc floating above them. After putting a Pokemon in them, the disc will then turn purple. Then, you should stay updated with the leaderboard to see how you’re doing!

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about the PokeStop Showcase schedule for October 2023. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | Best Eeveelutions | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go promo codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide | Sierra counters | Arlo counters | Cliff counters

Related:

Top 24 most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever sold

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

Pokemon Go