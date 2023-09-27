Pokemon Go PokeStop Showcase schedule for October 2023

Pokemon Go has introduced PokeStop Showcases for players to take part in. Here’s the schedule for October 2023.

The mobile game first added PokeStop Showcases in July 2023 as part of the 7th Anniversary Party event. The new feature is a competition that allows players to display their best Pokemon at a local PokeStop to compete with other players.

If you make it to the top of the leaderboard, you can earn rewards like Stardust, XP, and Fast TMs.

For those interested in participating, take a look at the PokeStop Showcase schedule for October 2023.

The question marks represent unconfirmed Pokemon at the time of writing. We will update this article once we learn more information. Here is the schedule of PokeStop Showcases for October 2023:

PokeStop Showcase Date PokeStop Showcase Time PokeStop Showcase Pokemon September 30 – October 2 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local time Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe October 5 – 9 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local time ??? October 12 – 13 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local time ??? October 15 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. local time Timburr and Conkeldurr October 16 – 17 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local time Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist October 20 -22 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local time Shuppet and Banette October 23 – 25 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local time ??? October 26 – 28 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local time Phantump October 29 – 31 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. local time Gastly and Gengar

How to find Pokestop Showcases

You can find PokeStop Showcases on the overworld map by looking for a small blue disc floating above them. After putting a Pokemon in them, the disc will then turn purple. Then, you should stay updated with the leaderboard to see how you’re doing!

That’s everything you need to know about the PokeStop Showcase schedule for October 2023. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

