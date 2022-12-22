Pokemon Go New Years 2023 event: Date & time, new costumes, more

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Pokemon Go has just revealed the New Year’s 2023 event, which brings new costumed Pokemon into the game. Here’s everything we know about it.

Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday part 2 event is currently rolling out to trainers, which goes on until December 31 at 8 pm local time.

However, Niantic is not wasting any time before the next event launches.

As soon as the clock strikes 8 pm local time, trainers will enter the New Year’s 2023 event. Here’s everything we know about it.

According to the PoGo blog, The New Year’s 2023 event will begin on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8 pm and will end on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Article continues after ad

During these times, festive fireworks will light up the skies.

Pokemon Go New Years 2023 event new Pokemon costumes

During the event, Pikachu wearing a party top hat will appear in the wild.

As a plus, trainers will be able to evolve Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit into Noctowl wearing a New Year’s outfit.

Pokemon Go New Years 2023 event wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will appear more often during the event:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pikachu wearing a party top hat*

Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit*

Wurmple wearing a party hat*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2023 event 7km Egg encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will be available to hatch from 7km eggs throughout the event:

Pichu wearing a party hat*

Cleffa*

Igglybuff*

Togepi*

Tyrogue*

Smoochum*

Elekid*

Magby*

Azurill*

Wynaut*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2023 event Raid encounters

One-Star Raids:

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat*

Charmander wearing a party hat*

Squirtle wearing a party hat*

Pikachu wearing a party top hat*

Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit

Three-Star Raids:

Raticate wearing a party hat*

Nidorino wearing a party hat*

Gengar wearing a party hat*

Wobbuffet wearing a party hat*

Five-Star Raids:

Reshiram*

Reshiram encountered in raids will know the Fire-type attack: Fusion Flare.

Article continues after ad

Mega Raids:

Mega Steelix*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2023 event bonuses

There will be a few bonuses available to trainers during the event as well.

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an incubator

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance for the first three Eggs hatched using the widget

New Year’s themed collection challenge

New avatar items

Event themed stickers

Check out more Pokemon Go guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide