Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 event: Eeveelution costumes, Hisuian Avalugg, more

The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 event has been revealed, which brings new costumes to all of Eevee’s evolutions as well as debuting Hisuian Avalugg in raids.

Part one of the Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event has come to a close, and Niantic has finally announced the continuation of everyone’s favorite winter event.

The Winter Holiday part 2 event brings new costumes to all of Eevee’s evolutions, as well as Hisuian Avalugg in three-star raids.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming event, including dates, times, and more.

Part two of the Winter Holiday event will begin on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10 am, and will end on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

Winter Holiday Part 2 Pokemon Debut

As soon as the event begins, Pokemon Go trainers will be able to evolve Eevee wearing a holiday hat and Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon for the first time.

This opens up nine new Pokemon for players to collect by evolving:

Vaporeon wearing a holiday hat

Jolteon wearing a holiday hat

Flareon wearing a holiday hat

Espeon wearing a holiday hat

Umbreon wearing a holiday hat

Leafeon wearing a holiday hat

Glaceon wearing a holiday hat

Sylveon wearing a holiday hat

Beartic wearing a holiday ribbon

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 Wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that trainers can encounter during the event:

Pikachu wearing a winter carnival outfit*

Eevee wearing a holiday hat*

Swinub*

Delibird wearing a holiday-themed ribbon*

Snorunt*

Spheal*

Snover*

Vanillite

Cubchoo wearing a holiday-themed ribbon*

Bergmite*

Alolan Sandshrew*

Stantler*

Cryogonal

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 7km eggs

These are the Pokemon that may hatch from 7km eggs during the event:

Sneasel*

Smoochum*

Amaura

Bergmite*

Crabrawler

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 Raid encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will be available in all levels of raids during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event.

One-Star Raids:

Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit*

Alolan Sandshrew*

Eevee wearing a holiday hat*

Galarian Darumaka*

Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon*

Three-Star Raids:

Cloyster

Lapras*

Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon*

Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit*

Five-Star Raids:

Kyurem*

During the event, Kyurem will know the Ice-Type attack: Glaciate.

Mega-Raids:

Mega Glalie*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 event Field Research encounters

Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit*

Alolan Sandshrew*

Seel*

Shellder*

Jynx*

Eevee wearing a holiday hat*

Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon*

Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon*

Crabrawler

Sneasel*

Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day

On Saturday, December 24, 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, Hisuian Avalugg will be available in Three-Star Raids with an increased chance of encountering a shiny one.

Trainers will also be able to receive up to five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Gym photo discs.

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 Winter Wonderland event

On Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 10 am and until Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 8 pm local time, trainers will be able to take advantage of special bonuses.

Daily Adventure Incense will last for 30 minutes.

You can receive 15 lucky Pokemon, and all Pokemon that you’ve had since before 2017 are guaranteed to be a Lucky Pokemon.

Complete the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge to encounter Galarian Mr. Mime.

