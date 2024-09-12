Pokemon Go Wild Area event: Japan, Global, dates, and more

Are you ready to go wild? The new Pokemon Go season – Max Out – arrived in September 2024, and Niantic is getting ready to add even more Galar-themed goodness to the game.

Players can look forward to some exploration, as Niantic unveiled the Pokemon Go Wild Area 2024 event, taking place both in person in Japan, followed by a Global event shortly afterward.

There’s not much to know about this event just yet, but we have all the currently available details below, and will add more as soon as they become available:

Niantic has confirmed that the in-person portion of Pokemon Go Wild Area 2024 takes place in Fukuoka, Japan, and takes place between Saturday, November 16, to Sunday, November 17, 2024.

At the time of writing, there is no information on timings, tickets, or any event Pokemon or bonuses. We’ll update this page as more information is released.

The global version of Pokemon Go Wild Area 2024 takes place between Saturday, November 23, to Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Again, there is no public information yet on timings, tickets, or any of the Pokemon featured. We’ll update this page when we know more.

Pokemon Go Wild Area speculation

While we don’t know much about this event just yet, there are some things we can assume from the current season and even the name of the event.

The Wild Area was a type of Biome first introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, which allowed players to explore a wide-open environment where Pokemon appeared in the overworld for the very first time.

Given the allusions to Pokemon Sword and Shield and the Max Out Season’s focus on Galar, this event could be a way to bring in several new Gen 8 Pokemon in one go. Or at the very least, introduce the Shiny formats of some previously available Pocket Monsters.

Some of the Pokemon known for appearing in the Wild Area in Sword and Shield – and also that haven’t appeared yet in Pokemon Go – include Chewtle, Drednaw, Cufant, and Copperajah.

Otherwise, Pokemon already in the game that could get their Shiny form unlocked include Mr. Rime, Stonjourner, and the Dreepy family. When more details become available, we will update this guide.

For now, keep up to date with all upcoming events thanks to our guides covering Community Day, Spotlight Hour, and the confirmed Pokemon Go event schedule.