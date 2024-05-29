Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands event: Shiny Komala debut, bonuses, and more

Pokemon Go is kicking into gear for the latest season, with Pokemon Go Shared Skies already playing host to several events to get players around the world excited. Grab your pyjamas, because the latest event is all about the sleepiest Pokemon out there.

Revealed by Niantic, Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands mixes Summer and sleeping to offer up an event with a fun focus on some tired Pokemon, including the Shiny debut of Pokemon Sun & Moon’s Komala. There’s also the Slakoth line in a fetching visor and even more surprises in store.

So with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands event.

The Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands event runs from Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time, until Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

This follows hot on the heels of the Pokemon Go Stadium Skies event, which takes place just a few days before.

Importantly, this also lands on Pokemon Go Community Day for June 2024, featuring Goomy. This event features an incredible bonus — double XP for catching Pokemon — so make use of the increased spawns from Community Day as well as items such as the Pokemon Go Lucky Egg to farm XP easily.

Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands featured Pokemon

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Like all other events, Slumbering Sands is shaking up the encounter pool, and trainers who play during the event can expect increased chances of finding the following Pokemon:

Wild encounters

Psyduck*

Slowpoke*

Drowzee*

Mareep*

Slakoth wearing a visor*

Oranguru*

Sandygast

Munna*

Komala*

Field Research Task rewards

Psyduck*

Drowzee*

Mareep*

Slakoth wearing a visor*

Oranguru*

Sandygast

Komala*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Two things to keep in mind during this event: Niantic has confirmed that Slakoth wearing a visor and Komala encountered by completing Field Research have a higher chance of being Shiny, though the exact odds have not been revealed.

Niantic

Then, Shiny Komala actually looks very similar to the regular version, with only the log that Komala cuddles changing in color, from brown to pink. If you see a Komala that looks the same, be sure to check if the log is a different color before you dismiss it.

Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands bonuses

The Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands event may not have many bonuses, but what it does have is great news for anyone on a mission to reach Lv. 50. Trainers who play Pokemon Go during the Slumbering Sands event will experience the following gameplay bonuses:

2x XP for catching Pokemon

Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands research

Anyone hoping to earn some extra rewards is in luck, as the Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands event has both a Timed Research, and a Paid Timed Research available to Trainers. We will update this guide with the full research details as they’re available, but for now, we know the following:

Timed Research

Only available to Pokemon Go players that connect the Pokemon Go Plus+

Earn extra encounters with Komala and Slakoth wearing a visor

Also sees the return of Snorlax wearing a nightcap, which can be Shiny

Paid Timed Research

Costs $2 or equivalent pricing in your local currency

Has an exclusive Komala Backpack avatar item as a reward

More encounters with Komala and Slakoth wearing a visor

Other rewards include Stardust, XP, Silver Pinap Berries, and more

Timed Research expires Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time

That’s just about everything we know about the Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands event, but stay tuned for more details as they become available. If you want to get ready for the event, be sure to check out our guide covering where to buy the Pokemon Go Plus+ so you can nab that rare Snorlax in a nightcap.

