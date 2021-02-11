If you’re a Pokemon Go trainer looking to grab themselves an Unova Stone, and wondering what Pokemon can evolve with one, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s run through how to get them, and how to use them.

Seasoned veterans of the mobile game, which is available on Android and iOS devices, might already know the function of the Unova Stones. For those who aren’t aware, they can be used to evolve some species of Pokemon, and are quite rare commodities.

While the Sinnoh Stone is used to evolve Pokemon from previous generations, all of the Pokemon that can use the Unova Stone originate in the Gen 5 region of Unova, which first appeared in Black and White on the Nintendo DS.

So, let’s take a look at how you can get Unova Stones in-game, the benefits of them, and which Pokemon can use them to evolve.

How to get Unova Stones in Pokemon Go

Right now, there are only a few ways to get an Unova Stone in Pokemon Go, and the bad news is that it’s not the easiest thing to achieve. If you don’t already have one, it might take you a while to get one.

It’s possible to get an Unova Stone by defeating a Team Go Rocket Leader, or by defeating Giovanni, as these battles will reward you well. Unova Stones are a potential reward for winning, but that’s not guaranteed.

The main way to get an Unova Stone is by completing Field Research quests, which give you one stamp a day. If you earn seven stamps over seven days, you’ll get a Research Breakthrough, which could reward you with a Sinnoh Stone.

Here’s how you can unlock a Research Breakthrough and earn rewards:

Open up the Pokemon Go app. Visit your nearest PokeStop. Check out your new Field Research tasks and complete one. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days (for a week, basically). On your last day of rewards, you will receive a reward and that may be an Unova Stone.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t a guaranteed way of grabbing an Unova Stone in-game, but it’s the best shot you have got right now. So keep plugging away and hopefully, luck will be on your side.

Which Pokemon can evolve with an Unova Stone?

Now you know how to get your hands on these rare items, let’s take a step back and look at which Pokemon need an Unova Stone to evolve in Niantic’s mobile game.

Below is the full list that of Pokemon that need them to evolve, although this will depend on which ones are active and available to catch in-game, of course.

Pansage evolves into Simisage (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)

evolves into (Unova Stone and 100 Candy) Pansear evolves into Simisear (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)

evolves into (Unova Stone and 100 Candy) Panpour evolves into Simipour (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)

evolves into (Unova Stone and 100 Candy) Minccino evolves into Cinccino (Unova Stone and 50 Candy)

evolves into (Unova Stone and 50 Candy) Lampent evolves into Chandelure (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)

evolves into (Unova Stone and 100 Candy) Munna evolves into Musharna (Unova Stone and 50 Candy)

As seen in the list, you won’t just need to have the Unova Stone to actually evolve many of the Pokemon that need them. You will need to have acquired at least 50 Candies as well, with many actually needing 100 Candies.

With Unova Stones in short supply in Pokemon Go, it will probably take you a while to evolve every single one of these creatures. But as they don’t appear in the Wild, this is the best way to add them to your Pokedex right now.