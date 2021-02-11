Logo
How to get Unova stones in Pokemon Go

Published: 11/Feb/2021 14:20 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 14:21

by David Purcell
Niantic / Pokemon

If you’re a Pokemon Go trainer looking to grab themselves an Unova Stone, and wondering what Pokemon can evolve with one, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s run through how to get them, and how to use them. 

Seasoned veterans of the mobile game, which is available on Android and iOS devices, might already know the function of the Unova Stones. For those who aren’t aware, they can be used to evolve some species of Pokemon, and are quite rare commodities.

While the Sinnoh Stone is used to evolve Pokemon from previous generations, all of the Pokemon that can use the Unova Stone originate in the Gen 5 region of Unova, which first appeared in Black and White on the Nintendo DS.

So, let’s take a look at how you can get Unova Stones in-game, the benefits of them, and which Pokemon can use them to evolve.

How to get Unova Stones in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Pokestop
Niantic
Visiting PokeStops is key to finding Unova Stones in Pokemon Go.

Right now, there are only a few ways to get an Unova Stone in Pokemon Go, and the bad news is that it’s not the easiest thing to achieve. If you don’t already have one, it might take you a while to get one.

It’s possible to get an Unova Stone by defeating a Team Go Rocket Leader, or by defeating Giovanni, as these battles will reward you well. Unova Stones are a potential reward for winning, but that’s not guaranteed.

The main way to get an Unova Stone is by completing Field Research quests, which give you one stamp a day. If you earn seven stamps over seven days, you’ll get a Research Breakthrough, which could reward you with a Sinnoh Stone.

Here’s how you can unlock a Research Breakthrough and earn rewards:

  1. Open up the Pokemon Go app.
  2. Visit your nearest PokeStop.
  3. Check out your new Field Research tasks and complete one.
  4. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days (for a week, basically).
  5. On your last day of rewards, you will receive a reward and that may be an Unova Stone.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t a guaranteed way of grabbing an Unova Stone in-game, but it’s the best shot you have got right now. So keep plugging away and hopefully, luck will be on your side.

Which Pokemon can evolve with an Unova Stone?

Munna and Musharna in Pokemon Go
Niantic
Munna evolves into Musharna with an Unova Stone.

Now you know how to get your hands on these rare items, let’s take a step back and look at which Pokemon need an Unova Stone to evolve in Niantic’s mobile game.

Below is the full list that of Pokemon that need them to evolve, although this will depend on which ones are active and available to catch in-game, of course.

  • Pansage evolves into Simisage (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)
  • Pansear evolves into Simisear (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)
  • Panpour evolves into Simipour (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)
  • Minccino evolves into Cinccino (Unova Stone and 50 Candy)
  • Lampent evolves into Chandelure (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)
  • Munna evolves into Musharna (Unova Stone and 50 Candy)

As seen in the list, you won’t just need to have the Unova Stone to actually evolve many of the Pokemon that need them. You will need to have acquired at least 50 Candies as well, with many actually needing 100 Candies.

With Unova Stones in short supply in Pokemon Go, it will probably take you a while to evolve every single one of these creatures. But as they don’t appear in the Wild, this is the best way to add them to your Pokedex right now.

How to defeat Zapdos in Pokemon Go Kanto Tour: Best counters & weaknesses

Published: 11/Feb/2021 12:59 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 13:25

by Alex Garton
Zapdos Pokemon GO
Niantic

The Legendary Zapdos will be arriving in Pokemon Go’s raids for the upcoming Kanto tour event. Although it’s guaranteed to be a tough fight, there are a few counters you can use to make the battle a lot easier.

Pokemon Go’s celebratory Kanto Tour event arrives on February 20, and players can expect to see all the region’s iconic creatures spawning out in the wild. What’s more, a range of Kanto ‘mon will be entering raids, so trainers will have the chance to take on some tough battles if they’re prepared.

One Pokemon entering raids during the event will be the legendary ‘mon Zapdos. Although the Gen I creature will definitely be a difficult opponent to take down, with the right strategy and counters, trainers should be able to defeat the Electric Flying-type with ease.

Without further ado, let’s check out the best strategy and Pokemon to use while taking on Zapdos.

Pokemon Go Kanto
Niantic
The Kanto Tour event begins on February 20.

Zapdos weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Veteran fans will be familiar with Zapdos and the set of moves the creature brings to the table. However, it can still be intimidating to take on the Legendary Pokemon in the raid environment.

Well, in order to defeat Zapdos, players will want to focus on choosing a team that targets its weaknesses. For Zapdos, that’s Rock and Ice-type Pokemon.

Zapdos Pokemon
Niantic
Zapdos is an electric-type Pokemon.

Best counters for Zapdos in Pokemon Go

The ultimate counter against Zapdos in Pokemon Go’s raids would be Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche. However, despite that being the most powerful choice, anything in the list below will be incredibly effective against Zapdos:

  • Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalanche
  • Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide
  • Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge
  • Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche
  • Ryhperior: Smack Down and RockWrecker
Kanto tour Pokemon Go
Niantic
The Kanto Tour event will last until March 1.

We’re aware not everyone will have access to the Pokemon listed above. So, we’ve created a list of counters that may be more readily available to the everyday Pokemon Go player. Although these aren’t the optimal choice, they’re still great picks to take down Zapdos:

  • Glaceon: Frost Breath and Avalanche
  • Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalanche
  • Terrakion: Smack Down and Rock Slide
  • Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge
  • Gigalith: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Although Zapdos will be a tough battle for any trainer, if you use these counters, you should be able to come out on top.

Keep in mind, the Pokemon Go Kanto tour event begins on February 20, so you have plenty of time to collect any Pokemon you need ready for the battle. Mewtwo, Articuno, and Moltres will be arriving in raids as well – so start the countdown, it’s going to be an amazing event.