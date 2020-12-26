The creepiest Pokedex entries of all time - Dexerto

The Pokemon series is home to some of the most instantly recognizable characters and creatures in gaming history. While many have cute and cool-looking designs, there a few that house more sinister secrets.

While the world of Pokemon may look like a beautiful, idyllic place filled with color and charm, it is not completely devoid of horror. In fact, Game Freak is often all too keen to dabble in the macabre when creating new creatures for its ever-growing roster. Ever since the first generation of Pokemon games hit our screens back in 1998, the trusty Pokedex has provided fans some truly horrifying descriptions.

From Psychic-type Pokemon that eat children’s dreams to sentient dolls that hunt down their previous owners, it seems that each generation brings a bunch of new terrors to the table. So, settle down and switch on the nearest light as we rank the most creepy Pokedex entries ever seen.

8. Drowzee

It’s probably best to avoid sleeping in areas where this Psychic-type Pokemon, especially if you don’t want your dreams to be devoured. This sleep-inducing beast is said to have descended from a Baku – a Japanese mythological being that devours nightmares.

Drowzee uses its long nose to track down its target and it is said that “If your nose becomes itchy while you are sleeping, it’s a sure sign that one of these Pokémon is standing above your pillow and trying to eat your dream through your nostrils.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, this tapir-like creature “rarely eats the dreams of adults because children’s are much tastier.” Who needs sleep anyway?

7. Spoink

Who would have thought such a cute critter could have such a dark Pokedex entry? Well, this info will certainly take the spring out of your step. “Spoink bounces around on its tail. The shock of its bouncing makes its heart pump. As a result, this Pokémon cannot afford to stop bouncing — if it stops, its heart will stop.”

Next time you see a field of Spoink happily hopping around, just remember that they’re not doing it for fun, they’re doing it for their survival.

6. Mimikyu

Some things are best left unknown and this sentiment is especially true of the Ghost-type Pokemon, Mimikyu. While this cute critter may disguise itself as Pokemon’s loveable mascot, it hides a truly terrifying secret. Despite having arguably the worst cosplay in Pokemon history, its actual appearance is unknown.

However, there was once an attempt to find out what creature hid beneath its cloak. “A scholar who saw what was under its rag was overwhelmed by terror and died from the shock.” It certainly seems Mimikyu’s true form will stay hidden from prying eyes.

5. Drifloon

This balloon-like creature may look unimposing at first, but like most Pokemon, it hides a sinister secret. Drifloon is said to have been formed by the spirits of people and Pokémon, floating aimlessly around the earth in search of lost souls.

Pokemon Sun famously startled many Pokemon fans when its Pokedex entry stated that it “grabs the hands of small children and drags them away to the afterlife. It dislikes heavy children.”

4. Lampent

While the world of Pokemon may seem like an idyllic place for many, there are plenty of dangers to look out for. In fact, even the most common Pokemon can pose a real threat to your overall survival. After all, just look at how Ash and Pikachu turned out when a flock of angry Spearow chased them.

As a result, it’s incredibly common for trainers to encounter similar situations or much worse. This has led to ghostly apparitions appearing near local hospitals. One such creature that revels in death is that of Lampent – the dual-type Ghost/Fire Pokémon.

Lampent is Pokemon’s answer to the Grim Reaper as “it hangs around hospitals waiting for people to pass on.” If that wasn’t creepy enough, it is said that “the spirits it absorbs fuel its baleful fire.” It seems even Pokemon trainers and ordinary citizens aren’t safe from this nightmarish Pokemon even in death.

3. Banette

If the world of Pokemon wasn’t scary enough, it seems you’re not even allowed to throw away your children’s’ toys without them coming back to haunt you. Yes, Banette is said to have such “strong feelings of hatred” for its previous owner that it will tirelessly walk the earth until it eventually finds them.

“An abandoned plush doll became this Pokémon. They are said to live in garbage dumps and wander about in search of the children that threw them away.” Next time you consider throwing out your plush doll collection, consider giving them to charity or simply burning them.

2. Dusclops

Ghost Pokemon are scary at the best of times, but Dusclops takes the dial and cranks it all the way up to 11. Not only can this Pokemon absorb anything into its body, it is also known to hypnotize its foes while staring at them with its single red eye.

Once under Dusclops’ control, the “hypnotized foe is made to do Dusclops’s bidding,” while anyone who so much as dares to peer into its body “will have their spirit stolen away.” What happens to those unfortunate enough to be consumed remains a mystery.

1. Yamask

The writers over at Game Freak clearly pulled out all the stops on creating this devilish description. “Each of them carries a mask that used to be its face when it was human. Sometimes they look at it and cry.” Not only does this Ghost-type Pokemon remember being human, it is forced to battle other creatures for eternity.

This makes the whole “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” motto a lot more sinister. If 10-year-old kids catching literal gods wasn’t bad enough, the fact that they can catch Pokemon that had once been previously human raises questions of morality.

So, there you have it, eight of the most terrifying Pokedex entries ever recorded. Do you agree with our list? If not, let us know via @PokemonSwordNS which Pokemon you think are worthy of making our list?