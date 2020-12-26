 The creepiest Pokedex entries of all time - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

The creepiest Pokedex entries of all time

Published: 26/Dec/2020 1:00

by James Busby
Lavender Town in the anime
The Pokemon Company

Share

The Pokemon series is home to some of the most instantly recognizable characters and creatures in gaming history. While many have cute and cool-looking designs, there a few that house more sinister secrets. 

While the world of Pokemon may look like a beautiful, idyllic place filled with color and charm, it is not completely devoid of horror. In fact, Game Freak is often all too keen to dabble in the macabre when creating new creatures for its ever-growing roster. Ever since the first generation of Pokemon games hit our screens back in 1998, the trusty Pokedex has provided fans some truly horrifying descriptions. 

From Psychic-type Pokemon that eat children’s dreams to sentient dolls that hunt down their previous owners, it seems that each generation brings a bunch of new terrors to the table. So, settle down and switch on the nearest light as we rank the most creepy Pokedex entries ever seen.

8. Drowzee

Drowzee Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Drowzee is literally nightmare fuel.

It’s probably best to avoid sleeping in areas where this Psychic-type Pokemon, especially if you don’t want your dreams to be devoured. This sleep-inducing beast is said to have descended from a Baku – a Japanese mythological being that devours nightmares. 

Drowzee uses its long nose to track down its target and it is said that “If your nose becomes itchy while you are sleeping, it’s a sure sign that one of these Pokémon is standing above your pillow and trying to eat your dream through your nostrils.” 

If that wasn’t bad enough, this tapir-like creature “rarely eats the dreams of adults because children’s are much tastier.” Who needs sleep anyway?

7. Spoink

Spoink in the anime
The Pokemon Company
Spoink isn’t just bouncing with excitement…

Who would have thought such a cute critter could have such a dark Pokedex entry? Well, this info will certainly take the spring out of your step. “Spoink bounces around on its tail. The shock of its bouncing makes its heart pump. As a result, this Pokémon cannot afford to stop bouncing — if it stops, its heart will stop.”

Next time you see a field of Spoink happily hopping around, just remember that they’re not doing it for fun, they’re doing it for their survival.

6. Mimikyu

Screenshot of Pokemon Mimikyu from Sun & Moon anime.
The Pokemon Company
Mimikyu may look adorable, but we’ll never know what horrors it hides.

Some things are best left unknown and this sentiment is especially true of the Ghost-type Pokemon, Mimikyu. While this cute critter may disguise itself as Pokemon’s loveable mascot, it hides a truly terrifying secret. Despite having arguably the worst cosplay in Pokemon history, its actual appearance is unknown. 

However, there was once an attempt to find out what creature hid beneath its cloak. “A scholar who saw what was under its rag was overwhelmed by terror and died from the shock.” It certainly seems Mimikyu’s true form will stay hidden from prying eyes.

5. Drifloon

Drifloon in the anime
The Pokemon Company
Sometimes the most creepy creatures are those that look the least threatening.

This balloon-like creature may look unimposing at first, but like most Pokemon, it hides a sinister secret. Drifloon is said to have been formed by the spirits of people and Pokémon, floating aimlessly around the earth in search of lost souls. 

Pokemon Sun famously startled many Pokemon fans when its Pokedex entry stated that it “grabs the hands of small children and drags them away to the afterlife. It dislikes heavy children.”

4. Lampent

Lampent in the anime
The Pokemon Company
You wouldn’t want to see Lampent floating outside a hospital window.

While the world of Pokemon may seem like an idyllic place for many, there are plenty of dangers to look out for. In fact, even the most common Pokemon can pose a real threat to your overall survival. After all, just look at how Ash and Pikachu turned out when a flock of angry Spearow chased them.

As a result, it’s incredibly common for trainers to encounter similar situations or much worse. This has led to ghostly apparitions appearing near local hospitals. One such creature that revels in death is that of Lampent – the dual-type Ghost/Fire Pokémon.

Lampent is Pokemon’s answer to the Grim Reaper as “it hangs around hospitals waiting for people to pass on.” If that wasn’t creepy enough,  it is said that “the spirits it absorbs fuel its baleful fire.” It seems even Pokemon trainers and ordinary citizens aren’t safe from this nightmarish Pokemon even in death.

3. Banette

Banette in the anime
The Pokemon Company
Banette gives us some major Chucky vibes.

If the world of Pokemon wasn’t scary enough, it seems you’re not even allowed to throw away your children’s’ toys without them coming back to haunt you. Yes, Banette is said to have such “strong feelings of hatred” for its previous owner that it will tirelessly walk the earth until it eventually finds them. 

“An abandoned plush doll became this Pokémon. They are said to live in garbage dumps and wander about in search of the children that threw them away.” Next time you consider throwing out your plush doll collection, consider giving them to charity or simply burning them.

2. Dusclops

Dusclops in the anime
The Pokemon Company
Many Pokemon trainers have let their curiosity get the better of them.

Ghost Pokemon are scary at the best of times, but Dusclops takes the dial and cranks it all the way up to 11. Not only can this Pokemon absorb anything into its body, it is also known to hypnotize its foes while staring at them with its single red eye. 

Once under Dusclops’ control, the “hypnotized foe is made to do Dusclops’s bidding,” while anyone who so much as dares to peer into its body “will have their spirit stolen away.” What happens to those unfortunate enough to be consumed remains a mystery. 

1. Yamask

Yamask in the anime
The Pokemon Company
Yamask has us questioning the morality of the Pokemon world.

The writers over at Game Freak clearly pulled out all the stops on creating this devilish description. “Each of them carries a mask that used to be its face when it was human. Sometimes they look at it and cry.” Not only does this Ghost-type Pokemon remember being human, it is forced to battle other creatures for eternity. 

This makes the whole “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” motto a lot more sinister. If 10-year-old kids catching literal gods wasn’t bad enough, the fact that they can catch Pokemon that had once been previously human raises questions of morality. 

So, there you have it, eight of the most terrifying Pokedex entries ever recorded. Do you agree with our list? If not, let us know via @PokemonSwordNS which Pokemon you think are worthy of making our list?

Pokemon

13 of the worst Pokemon designs of all time

Published: 26/Dec/2020 0:00 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 0:54

by Daniel Megarry
Worst Pokemon Designs
The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon

Not all Pokemon are created equal. While there are plenty of ‘Mon we love, there are also some absolutely terrible designs out there. Here are the worst of the bunch.

There are many reasons why the Pokemon franchise remains a global phenomenon over two decades after it was first unleashed upon the world, but it’d be hard to deny that character design is number one on that list.

After all, what would Pokemon be without Pikachu? Or the original starter trio of Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander? You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t recognize these adorable little creatures.

While each generation brings with it a wave of new and exciting Pokemon, there are always a few designs that feel a little bit… uninspired. These inevitably lead to criticism, mocking, and memes among longtime fans.

We’ve scoured through all 898 entries in the Pokédex to find what we believe are the worst Pokemon designs of all time, ranging from the Gameboy’s Red, Blue, and Green all the way through to the Switch’s Sword and Shield.

Trubbish

Trubbish Pokemon

Pokemon tend to fall into one of two categories: Cute or Cool. Trubbish is neither of those things. It’s a literal bag of trash. As far as the design goes, there really aren’t any redeeming factors at play here; it’s the definition of filler and its evolution Garbodor is just as bad.

Binacle

Binacle Pokemon

We normally love the more weird and wonderful Pokemon designs, but we just can’t get our heads around Binacle. What is it, exactly?

Fortunately, its evolution Barbaracle is pretty cool, but is it worth having to lug this ‘Mon around with you to get there? We don’t think so.

Jynx

Jynx Pokemon

Jynx has always been a controversial design among fans. Some have accused it of perpetuating offensive stereotypes — its skin was changed from black to purple following backlash — while others simply don’t like it because it looks really, really creepy. It’s described as the “Human Shape Pokemon” in the Pokedex, but we don’t want Pokemon to look human; we want them to be imaginative.

Sawk

Sawk Pokemon

There are plenty of fighting-type Pokemon that have a human-like structure, but they mostly balance that out by mixing it with creative design concepts. Sawk just looks like a person in karate clothing — albeit with blue skin — and it doesn’t fit in with the whimsy of Pokemon. Its counterpart, Throh, isn’t much better either.

Exeggcute

Exeggcute Pokemon Go

As far as lazy design goes, Exeggcute may take the top spot. It’s literally a bunch of eggs with faces drawn on them.

One saving grace is the fact that it evolves into Exeggutor, which at least has some thought put into its design, even if it is one of the ugliest Pokemon out there.

Klefki

Klefki Pokemon

The actual design of Klefki isn’t the worst on this list, but we’re still a little baffled by the concept behind it. When you think of cool Pokemon, you think of dragons and ghosts like Charizard and Haunter. You certainly don’t think of the keys in your pocket.

Stunfisk

Stunfisk Pokemon

Magikarp is proof that even a thoroughly useless Pokemon can have a memorable design, and gain a cult following at the same time. Stunfisk just looks weird, and like Trubbish, it’s neither cool nor cute. This is the first of a few fish Pokemon on this list, and they don’t get much better from here on out.

Alolan Persian

Alolan Persian Pokemon

The original Persian is an elegant, classy Pokemon worthy of sitting alongside the leader of a criminal organization, as we saw with Team Rocket’s Giovanni in the original animated series. Alolan Persian is not that. At all.

Many players have dubbed it the ugliest Pokemon in the franchise’s history, and you know what? We can’t argue with them.

Stonjourner

Stonjourner Pokemon

“Pile a few stones together, draw a goofy face on it, and let’s call it a day.” That’s how we imagine the design meeting for Stonjourner went. Aside from being a lackluster Pokemon design, its anatomy is super confusing. How does this thing even walk?

Basculin

Basculin Pokemon

Basculin’s problem is that it’s just not that interesting. It’s basic, it’s ugly, and it doesn’t even have an evolution to make it more interesting. We can’t imagine anyone wanting this on their team.

Cryogonal

Cryogonal Pokemon

Cryogonal does not look like a Pokemon. In fact, we don’t really know what it looks like, other than a bunch of shapes that make up an icy hexagon. We usually forget that this one exists, and you probably did too until you read this.

Luvdisc

Luvdisc Pokemon

We’re sure some people find Luvdisc cute, but it’s a real contender for laziest design in Pokemon history; it’s pretty much a love heart with eyes and a mouth drawn on. It’s also a fish that doesn’t have gills. No, we can’t explain that one either. Luvdisc gets double points for having an equally bad name.

Probopass

Probopass Pokemon

Nosepass was already a strange-looking Pokemon, but its Nigel Thornberry-lookalike evolution Probopass takes things up a notch. If there’s one thing Pokemon don’t need, it’s a mustache. Ever.

For more Pokemon lists, news and guides, make sure you check out our dedicated Pokemon hub.