How to get Skiddo in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Grass-type Pokemon Skiddo is set to make its debut in Pokemon Go in October 2023 during the City Safari events. This is how trainers can find Skiddo.

In July 2023, Pokemon Go developer Niantic announced that Grass-type Pokemon Skiddo will be made available to trainers in the near future.

The Generation VI Pokemon is a goat-like creature that evolves into Gogoat, but how exactly will Go players be able to find Skiddo out in the wild?

Here’s a look at how trainers can find Skiddo in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

How to get a Skiddo in Pokemon Go

Skiddo will be made available to City Safari event participants in October and November of 2023.

Niantic is set to run the City Safari in Barcelona, Mexico City, and Seoul. Trainers who participate in the event in any of the three cities will have the chance to run into a wild Skiddo.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The developer of the game stated in a blog post in July 2023 that Skiddo will only appear during these events, but “may appear worldwide at a later date.”

Article continues after ad

Can Skiddo be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, a Shiny version of Skiddo will be made available in the mobile game when the City Safari events begin in October.

Those who participate in one of the three City Safari events will have the opportunity to find a Shiny version of the Mount Pokemon.

That’s all you need to know about Skiddo in Pokemon Go. If needed, make sure to check out more of our Go guides.

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips