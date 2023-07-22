How to get Doduo in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Doduo is available as one of the wild spawns during Pokemon Go’s Blaze New Trails event. Here’s how to catch it and if it can be Shiny.

Pokemon Go’s Blaze New Trails event marks the debut of the Legendary Zygarde alongside the introduction of Routes. Blaze New Trails takes place from Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, July 24, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

In addition to Zygarde, the event’s available wild spawns include Blitzle, Doduo, and Growlithe, among other species.

Article continues after ad

The Generation 1 Normal/Flying-type Pokemon Doduo has been in Pokemon Go since its 2016 launch. However, it’s becoming more uncommon to encounter the Kanto Pokemon. Keep reading to find out where to catch it and if its Shiny form is available.

How to get Doduo in Pokemon Go

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go featured Doduo during a Spotlight Hour on June 27, 2023. If you could not attend, you can still catch the two-headed species. You can participate in the Blaze New Trails event or keep an eye out for 1-star Raids.

Article continues after ad

Is Shiny Doduo available in Pokemon Go?

The Shiny version of Doduo is currently available in Pokemon Go. Unlike its standard brownish feathers, Shiny Doduo takes on a bright green appearance.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Does Doduo have an evolution?

Doduo can be evolved into Dodrio after giving the Pokemon 50 Doduo Candy. You can collect more Doduo Candy than usual by using Pinap Berries during encounters.

That’s everything you need to know about how to catch Doduo in Pokemon Go. Make sure to stay updated with our coverage on the mobile application for more upcoming events.

Article continues after ad

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips