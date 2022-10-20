Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s not surprising that Pokemon Go has gotten into the spirit of the season by creating a Halloween Event. Here’s how to take part as well as all the timed research tasks and their rewards.

The game has plenty of creepy creatures to capitalize on and give as rewards for events like these. Luckily, if you’re missing out on any ghost-type Pokemon, you’ll be able to grab some in Pokemon Go’s latest Halloween event.

We’ve compiled how you can get involved as well as what tasks you’ll need to complete and, of course, what rewards to expect.

How to get the Halloween Times Research tasks & Rewards

Unfortunately, the Halloween event is not free to play. You will need to buy an Event Ticket in order to participate.

The Event Ticket can be found in the Pokemon Go store and costs $5.

The Event Ticket will also grant you:

3x Catch Candy

3x Transfer Candy

3x Hatch Candy

2 guaranteed XL Canties when walking with your buddy

Pokemon Go Halloween Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon / Niantic

The Halloween event starts on October 20 at 10 am local time and ends on November 1 at 10 am local time.

Step 1 of 4

Walk 2km – Spinarak encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon – Joltik encounter

Catch 7 ghost-type Pokemon – Dewpider encounter

Reward: Aroados and 1 Insense

Step 2 of 4

Walk 2km – Zubat encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Woobat encounter

Catch 10 ghost-type Pokemon – Gligar encounter

Reward: Golbat and 1 Incubator

Step 3 of 4

Walk 2km – Purrloin encounter

Send 7 gifts to friends – Litten encounter

Catch 10 ghost-type Pokemon – Sneasel encounter

Reward: Umbreon and 1 Incubator

Step 4 of 4

Hatch an Egg – Yamask encounter

Make 9 Curveball throws – Duskull encounter

Catch 13 ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Reward: Spiritomb and Lanturn Pose

