With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s not surprising that Pokemon Go has gotten into the spirit of the season by creating a Halloween Event. Here’s how to take part as well as all the timed research tasks and their rewards.
The game has plenty of creepy creatures to capitalize on and give as rewards for events like these. Luckily, if you’re missing out on any ghost-type Pokemon, you’ll be able to grab some in Pokemon Go’s latest Halloween event.
We’ve compiled how you can get involved as well as what tasks you’ll need to complete and, of course, what rewards to expect.
How to get the Halloween Times Research tasks & Rewards
Unfortunately, the Halloween event is not free to play. You will need to buy an Event Ticket in order to participate.
The Event Ticket can be found in the Pokemon Go store and costs $5.
The Event Ticket will also grant you:
- 3x Catch Candy
- 3x Transfer Candy
- 3x Hatch Candy
- 2 guaranteed XL Canties when walking with your buddy
Pokemon Go Halloween Timed Research tasks & rewards
The Halloween event starts on October 20 at 10 am local time and ends on November 1 at 10 am local time.
Step 1 of 4
- Walk 2km – Spinarak encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Joltik encounter
- Catch 7 ghost-type Pokemon – Dewpider encounter
Reward: Aroados and 1 Insense
Step 2 of 4
- Walk 2km – Zubat encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – Woobat encounter
- Catch 10 ghost-type Pokemon – Gligar encounter
Reward: Golbat and 1 Incubator
Step 3 of 4
- Walk 2km – Purrloin encounter
- Send 7 gifts to friends – Litten encounter
- Catch 10 ghost-type Pokemon – Sneasel encounter
Reward: Umbreon and 1 Incubator
Step 4 of 4
- Hatch an Egg – Yamask encounter
- Make 9 Curveball throws – Duskull encounter
- Catch 13 ghost-type Pokemon – Galarian Yamask encounter
Reward: Spiritomb and Lanturn Pose
That’s everything you need to know about the Halloween Timed Research tasks and rewards! Check out some of our other guides below:
