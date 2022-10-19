Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 event Part 2: New Costumes, Special & Timed Research, more

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Pokemon Go has announced the second part of its Halloween 2022 event. Fans will be able to catch costumed Pokemon, battle Mega Banette, and complete Special and Timed Research tasks. Here is everything we know.

Pokemon Go fans are currently deep in the Season of Light, and they are about to start part 1 of the 2022 Halloween event. This first portion of the event debuts Shiny Noibat, as well as the creepy Mega Banette. Additionally, from October 20 through November 1, fans will also be able to battle and catch Origin Forme Giratina.

And now, to continue the Halloween fun, the second part of the 2022 event has been revealed in a blog update from Pokemon Go.

Below is everything we know about the times, dates, and Pokemon spawns for part 2 of the Halloween 2022 event.

According to the blog post shared on Pokemon Go Live, part 2 of the Halloween 2022 event will take place from October 27, 2022 at 10 AM local time through November 1, 2022 at 10 AM local time.

Niantic Pokemon Go debuts Mega Banette

This is directly after the time frames for the first part of the event, which will be happening from October 20 through October 27.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part 2 costume debuts

A number of Pokemon are getting spooky, Halloween costume reveals. Below are all the new Halloween-themed species.

Vulpix* wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Ninetales wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Gengar* wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Pumpkaboo* wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Gourgeist wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part 2 Eggs

The following Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs:

Yamask*

Galarian Yamask*

Phantump

Golett

Noibat*

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part 2 Wild encounters

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the Halloween 2022 Part 2 event:

Pikachu* wearing a Halloween Mischief costume

Vulpix* wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Zubat*

Haunter*

Spinarak*

Murkrow*

Misdreavus*

Sableye*

Shuppet*

Dusclops

Piplup* wearing a Halloween Mischief costume

Yamask*

Golett

Phantump

Pumpkaboo* wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny.

One-Star Raids:

Sableye*

Purrloin

Yamask*

Galarian Yamask*

Phantump

Three-Star Raids:

Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume*

Umbreon

Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume

Drapion

Five-Star Raids:

Altered Forme Giratina*

Origin Forme Giratina will be available from Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM until Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM local time and will know Shadow Force as its featured attack.

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part 2 event bonuses

Completing Field Research tasks will give players a chance to encounter the following Pokemon:

Shuppet*

Duskull*

Yamask*

Galarian Yamask*

Phantum

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny

Players can earn Gengar Mega Energy and Absol Mega Energy for completing certian Field Research tasks.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part 2 Timed Research

In addition to Raid battles and Wild Encounters, players will also have the opportunity to purchase two Timed Research Tickets throughout the event.

$1 Timed Research Ticket – Will grant the players Timed Research featureing encounters with Yamask.

– Will grant the players Timed Research featureing encounters with Yamask. $5 Timed Research Ticket – Will grant players Timed Research featuring increased Candy bonuses, additional Halloween-themed tasks, and an avatar item. This includes the Halloween 2022 Pumpkaboo Lantern pose.

It is important to note that these Pokemon Go timed research tasks will expire on November 1, 2022 at 10 AM local time. Players must also purchase both tickets to get both Timed Research tasks bundles.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part 2 Special Research

The Halloween 2022 Part 2 event will also include a Special Research with Rhi and Professor Willow. Players will be able to help the two learn more about Yamask and Galarian Yamask.

Players can claim this Special Research from Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10 AM to Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10 AM local time.

According to the information provided about the Special Research, players will also see the debut of Shiny Galarian Yamask, making it possible to find both versions in the rare, alternate coloration.

