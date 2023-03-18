Pokemon Go Field Notes: Slow and Slower Special Research tasks & rewards

The Field Notes: Slow and Slower Special Research story has arrived in Pokemon Go, so here are all of the tasks and rewards you can unlock.

Pokemon Go’s March 2023 Community Day stars Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke, which means there are boosted wild spawns, increased Shiny odds, and exclusive moves for both Slowbro and Slowking when evolved during event hours.

There’s also a Field Notes: Slow and Slower Special Research story available to purchase. If you’re wondering whether it’s worth spending your time and money on a ticket, we’ve rounded up all of the tasks and rewards included right here.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Field Notes: Slow and Slower Special Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Slow and Slower Special Research story:

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke – Slowpoke encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Slowpoke Candy

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Galarian Slowpoke encounter, and 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke – Slowpoke encounter

Evolve 3 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke – 30 SLowpoke Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Galarian Slowpoke encounter, and 1 Lucky Egg

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke – Slowbro encounter

Evolve 1 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke – 50 Slowpoke Candy

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Galarian Slowbro encounter, and 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! – Slowking encounter

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5500 XP, Galarian Slowking encounter, and 3 Rare Candies

Special shoutout to LeekDuck for help with these details.

How to get the Field Notes: Slow and Slower Special Research

The only way to get the Field Notes: Slow and Slower Special Research story in Pokemon Go is to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 or the equivalent price tier in your local currency.

You’ll then need to log in to Pokemon Go during the event on Saturday, March 18, 2023 to claim the Special Research story.

You can complete this Special Research story at your own pace, although it will be much easier to finish it during the Slowpoke Community Day as many tasks will involve catching or evolving Slowpoke.

That’s everything you need to know about the Field Notes: Slow and Slower Special Research story! Check out more Pokemon Go guides below:

