How to get Slowpoke in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Generation 1’s Water/Psychic-type Slowpoke is one of the series’ most iconic monsters, but how can Pokemon Go players catch one and can it be Shiny? Let’s go over everything players need to know.

Generation 1 Pokemon were some of the earliest monsters added to Pokemon Go, but as more and more Generations have come to the game they’ve been harder to come by.

For trainers who have only gotten into the mobile game in recent years, it may be tough to find certain Generation 1 Pokemon like Slowpoke.

So, let’s break down how you can find the Water/Psychic-type in Pokemon Go and whether or not it can be Shiny.

How to get Slowpoke in Pokemon Go

Currently, there are only a handful of ways to find Slowpoke in the game. The first is by encountering it normally as a wild encounter.

The second way is to catch and purify a Shadow Slowpoke.

Throughout March 2024, Team Go Rocket grunts using Psychic-type Pokemon can use Shadow Slowpoke during Phase 1. Defeating them will give trainers the chance to catch Shadow Slowpoke.

Slowpoke is a fairly common Pokemon to be featured in future events like Community Days or Spotlight Hours. Trainers should keep an eye out for any future events featuring Slowpoke.

Can Slowpoke be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Slowpoke is currently available in Pokemon Go. Shiny Slowpoke made its way to Pokemon Go in November of 2020.

As is the case with all Shiny Pokemon, there is no surefire way to encounter a Shiny Slowpoke so trainers will have to rely on luck to catch one.

That’s all you need to know about catching Slowpoke in Pokemon Go and whether or not it can be Shiny. For more Pokemon Go content, make sure to check out the guides below:

