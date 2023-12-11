Here’s a look at the new Pokemon Go Timeless Travels Special Research, including all the tasks and rewards involved in this challenge.

The Pokemon Go Timeless Travels season is here, which means a chance to find new Pokemon and celebrate the Hisui region.

With the Timeless Travels season came a new Special Research challenge that went live on December 11. But, what exactly is involved?

Here’s a look at the challenges ahead for Pokemon Go trainers.

Pokemon Go Timeless Travels Special Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Serebii, here are the tasks & rewards for the Pokemon Go Timeless Travels Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 14

Catch 25 Pokemon – three Charged TM

Catch 15 different species – three Fast TM

Make 15 Curveball throws – 15 Poke Ball

Rewards: Pikachu encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Step 2 of 14

Catch a Pokemon on 7 different days – 2500 XP

Earn a heart with your buddy on seven different days – 2500 stardust

Visit Pokestops on 7 different days – 2500 XP

Rewards: 500 Stardust, Poffin x1, 2,000 XP

Step 3 of 14

The tasks from Step 2 will take at least a week to complete, as all the challenges include meeting specific requirements on different days of the week. As such, we’ll update this guide as soon as it’s possible to complete these tasks and move on to the next round of challenges.

This Pokemon Go Special Research will be available to trainers up until March 1, 2024. Make sure to log in to Pokemon Go to start the Special Research event.

That’s all you need to know about how to complete the Timeless Travels Special Research quest in Pokemon Go. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

