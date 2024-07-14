Pokemon Go The Dawn of a New Discovery Special Research tasks & rewardsNiantic
Pokemon Go’s The Dawn of a New Discovery Special Research offers trainers a chance to encounter the Legendary Pokemon Cosmog.
Pokemon Go Fest Global is filled with wild spawns, Raids, and more for players to enjoy. After all, it is the biggest event of the year for the mobile game, having previously held the festivities in Sendai, Madrid, and New York City earlier this summer.
Go Fest Global also features several Special Research quests for trainers to complete throughout the event.
If you’re looking to complete The Dawn of a New Discovery to unlock The Dusk Settles, keep reading for all the tasks & rewards.
How to complete The Dawn of a New Discovery Special Research
The first step of the Special Research is the same for all trainers, but the second and third steps differ depending on your chosen path. You can choose between three paths:
- Radar Tuning: Emolga
- Radar Tuning: Crabrawler
- Radar Tuning: Ducklett
Thanks to Leek Duck, the tasks and rewards for the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Special Research can be found below:
Step 1 of 3
- Spin three Pokestops or Gyms – x20 Poke Balls
- Catch 10 Pokemon – x3 Nanab Berries
- Complete two Field Research Tasks – 100 XP
Rewards: x3 Potions, Sun Crown Pikachu encounter, x100 Stardust
Choose Emolga Path
Step 2 of 3
- Catch seven Emolga – Emolga encounter
- Power up Pokemon eight times – x20 Poke Balls
- Evolve nine Pokemon – x3 Pinap Berries
Rewards: x1 Silver Pinap Berry, Cosmog encounter, x1 Golden Razz Berry
Step 3 of 3
- Explore 1km – x3 Revives
- Battle in a Raid – x3 Super Potions
- Earn 2,000 XP – x3 Max Revives
Rewards: x5 Necrozma Stickers, Moon Crown Pikachu encounter, x10 Cosmog Candy
Choose Crabrawler Path
Step 2 of 3
- Catch seven Crabrawler – Crabrawler encounter
- Power up Pokemon eight times – x20 Poke Balls
- Evolve nine Pokemon – x3 Pinap Berries
Rewards: x1 Silver Pinap Berry, Cosmog encounter, x1 Golden Razz Berry
Step 3 of 3
- Explore 1km – x3 Revives
- Battle in a Raid – x3 Super Potions
- Earn 2,000 XP – x3 Max Revives
Rewards: x5 Necrozma Stickers, Moon Crown Pikachu encounter, x10 Cosmog Candy
Choose Ducklett Path
Step 2 of 3
- Catch seven Ducklett – Ducklett encounter
- Power up Pokemon eight times – x20 Poke Balls
- Evolve nine Pokemon – x3 Pinap Berries
Rewards: x1 Silver Pinap Berry, Cosmog encounter, x1 Golden Razz Berry
Step 3 of 3
- Explore 1km – x3 Revives
- Battle in a Raid – x3 Super Potions
- Earn 2,000 XP – x3 Max Revives
Rewards: x5 Necrozma Stickers, Moon Crown Pikachu encounter, x10 Cosmog Candy
In the meantime, check out what else is happening during Go Fest Global 2024, including habitats and spawns.