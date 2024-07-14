Pokemon Go’s The Dawn of a New Discovery Special Research offers trainers a chance to encounter the Legendary Pokemon Cosmog.

Pokemon Go Fest Global is filled with wild spawns, Raids, and more for players to enjoy. After all, it is the biggest event of the year for the mobile game, having previously held the festivities in Sendai, Madrid, and New York City earlier this summer.

Go Fest Global also features several Special Research quests for trainers to complete throughout the event.

If you’re looking to complete The Dawn of a New Discovery to unlock The Dusk Settles, keep reading for all the tasks & rewards.

How to complete The Dawn of a New Discovery Special Research

Niantic

The first step of the Special Research is the same for all trainers, but the second and third steps differ depending on your chosen path. You can choose between three paths:

Radar Tuning: Emolga

Radar Tuning: Crabrawler

Radar Tuning: Ducklett

Thanks to Leek Duck, the tasks and rewards for the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Special Research can be found below:

Step 1 of 3

Spin three Pokestops or Gyms – x20 Poke Balls

Catch 10 Pokemon – x3 Nanab Berries

Complete two Field Research Tasks – 100 XP

Rewards: x3 Potions, Sun Crown Pikachu encounter, x100 Stardust

Choose Emolga Path

Step 2 of 3

Catch seven Emolga – Emolga encounter

Power up Pokemon eight times – x20 Poke Balls

Evolve nine Pokemon – x3 Pinap Berries

Rewards: x1 Silver Pinap Berry, Cosmog encounter, x1 Golden Razz Berry

Step 3 of 3

Explore 1km – x3 Revives

Battle in a Raid – x3 Super Potions

Earn 2,000 XP – x3 Max Revives

Rewards: x5 Necrozma Stickers, Moon Crown Pikachu encounter, x10 Cosmog Candy

Choose Crabrawler Path

Step 2 of 3

Catch seven Crabrawler – Crabrawler encounter

Power up Pokemon eight times – x20 Poke Balls

Evolve nine Pokemon – x3 Pinap Berries

Rewards: x1 Silver Pinap Berry, Cosmog encounter, x1 Golden Razz Berry

Step 3 of 3

Explore 1km – x3 Revives

Battle in a Raid – x3 Super Potions

Earn 2,000 XP – x3 Max Revives

Rewards: x5 Necrozma Stickers, Moon Crown Pikachu encounter, x10 Cosmog Candy

Choose Ducklett Path

Step 2 of 3

Catch seven Ducklett – Ducklett encounter

Power up Pokemon eight times – x20 Poke Balls

Evolve nine Pokemon – x3 Pinap Berries

Rewards: x1 Silver Pinap Berry, Cosmog encounter, x1 Golden Razz Berry

Step 3 of 3

Explore 1km – x3 Revives

Battle in a Raid – x3 Super Potions

Earn 2,000 XP – x3 Max Revives

Rewards: x5 Necrozma Stickers, Moon Crown Pikachu encounter, x10 Cosmog Candy

In the meantime, check out what else is happening during Go Fest Global 2024, including habitats and spawns.