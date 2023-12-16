Pokemon Go’s December 2023 Community Day event will include a Special Research that gives out some great rewards. Here are all the tasks for the Special Research and the rewards they give.

To cap off 2023, Pokemon Go is hosting a big Community Day celebration event for December. This Community Day event will feature Pokemon that appeared in past CD events throughout 2023.

Additionally, Pokemon featured throughout last year’s CD events—meaning those featured in 2022—will hatch from Eggs, appear in Raids, and as reward encounters through Timed Research.

The December 2023 Community Day event will begin on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and last until Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. It will also feature an event-exclusive Special research quest, which gives out some great rewards. So, let’s break down that quest.

Pokemon Go December 2023 Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the tasks & rewards for the December 2023 Community Day Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – Poke Ball x10

Catch 10 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 – Razz Berry x10

Make 5 Nice Throws – 1500 XP

Rewards: Stardust x1000, Unova Stone x1, Sinnoh Stone x1

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Ultra Ball x10

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 – 1500 XP

Evolve 3 Pokemon – Stardust x1500

Rewards: Stardust x1000, Poffin x1, Incense x1

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – Pinap Berry x10

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 – Sinnoh Stone x1

Transfer 15 Pokemon – Elite Fast TM x1

Rewards: 1000 XP, Rocket Radar x1, Stardust x1000

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – Pinap Berry x10

Claim Reward! – 1500 XP

Claim Reward! – Elite Charged TM x1

Rewards: Stardust x1000, 1500 XP, Rare Candy x3

How to access the December 2023 Community Day Special Research

Trainers can purchase this Special Research ticket for US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). It’s worth noting that you can also purchase this ticket as a gift and give it to a friend depending on your Friendship level.

Then, you must log in during the event to claim the December 2023 Community Day event Special Research story. These tasks can be completed at any time, but it will be easiest to finish during the event.

That’s all you need to know about how to complete the December 2023 Community Day Special Research quest in Pokemon Go. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

