Pokemon Go Winter Wishes Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here’s a look at all the tasks and rewards for the Pokemon Go Winter Wishes Timed Research.

The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday: Part 1 event will take place from December 18-25 and feature several Ice-type Pokemon, as well as the debut of Cetoddle and Cetitan.

Trainers will have the opportunity to get a Cetoddle, as well as other rewards thanks to a new event-exclusive Pokemon Go Timed Research called Winter Wishes.

Here’s a look at the entire challenge.

Pokemon Go Winter Wishes tasks & rewards

Here are the tasks & rewards for the Pokemon Go Winter Wishes Timed Research (h/t Leek Duck):

Step 1 of 1

Catch five Pokemon – Glacial Lure Module x1

Spin three PokeStops or Gyms – Pokemon encounter

Power up Pokemon five times – Silver Pinap Berry x2

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP

We should note that, once Pokemon Go players complete the three tasks, the challenge is not complete just yet.

This is because the Pokemon Go Winter Wishes Timed Research has two branches that can be completed after the first step is complete.

Trainers can choose from two different paths. Pokemon Go players can choose either to collect Stardust or XP to get varying rewards. However, the remainder of the tasks remain the same.

Collecting XP Path

Catch 10 Pokemon – Holiday Spheal encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Eevee encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon – Lapras encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Stantler encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends – Holiday Pikachu encounter

Earn 25,000 XP – Cetoddle encounter

Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime and Lucky Egg x1

Collecting Stardust Path

Catch 10 Pokemon – Holiday Spheal encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Eevee encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon – Lapras encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Stantler encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends – Holiday Pikachu encounter

Earn 7,500 Stardust – Cetoddle encounter

Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime and Star Piece x1

The Pokemon Go Winter Wishes Timed Research runs from December 18, 2023 through December 25, 2023.

