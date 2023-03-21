The Let’s Go Special Research story has arrived in Pokemon Go, so we’ve got all of the tasks and rewards that you can unlock right here.

As part of the Let’s Go event that begins on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, a brand new Special Research story has been given out to players around the world for free.

This is a seasonal Special Research story, which means it will be unlocked in stages throughout the Season of Rising Heroes. Once you hit a block in the story, you’ll need to check back later to continue.

Below, you’ll find all of the tasks you need to complete in the Let’s Go Special Research story, as well as the rewards you can earn for taking part.

Pokemon Go Let’s Go Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards currently available in the Let’s Go Special Research story:

Step 1 of 6

Catch 10 Pokemon – 5 Poke Balls

Make 10 Curveball Throws – 5 Razz Berries

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 1000 Stardust

Rewards: 1500 XP and Mankey encounter

Step 2 of 6

Catch 15 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Make 10 Great Throws – 5 Pinap Berries

Transfer 20 Pokemon – 5 Great Balls

Rewards: 2000 XP and Meditite encounter

Step 3 of 6

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 10 Great Balls

Make 7 Great Throws – 1 Lure Module

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – 3 Revives

Rewards: 2500 XP and Machoke encounter

Step 4 of 6

Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back for more details soon!

Those are all of the steps that are available for the Let’s Go Special Research story so far.

We’re not sure when the next steps will be released, but we’ll keep this page updated as soon as that happens.

Special shoutout to LeekDuck for help with this information.

How to get the Let’s Go Special Research story in Pokemon Go

Claiming the Let’s Go Special Research story is easy, as you simply need to log in to Pokemon Go before June 1, 2023, at 10AM local time. It will then be added to your Research menu automatically.

Completing the Let’s Go Special Research story seems pretty simple so far, as most of the tasks involve catching, transferring, or powering up Pokemon, which you’ll probably be doing every time you log in.

