How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Slowbro & Slowking in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

With the debut of Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Go, many trainers will be wondering if (and how) they can evolve it to get a Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking.

The Season of Discovery is officially kicking off with the A Very Slow Discovery event, which puts the focus on the beloved Kanto region ‘mon Slowpoke with exclusive Field Research and the long-awaited Mega Slowbro!

Perhaps most exciting, though, is the Pokemon Go debut of Galarian Slowpoke. The regional variant first appeared in Pokemon Sword & Shield on the Nintendo Switch and comes with yellow markings that really make it stand out.

Trainers will also be able to evolve it into Galarian Slowbro, and at a later stage, Galarian Slowking. Here’s everything you need to know about catching Galarian Slowpoke and evolving it to the Pokemon of your choice.

How to catch Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Go

During the A Very Slow Discovery event, trainers will have multiple opportunities to catch Galarian Slowpoke and earn enough Candy to evolve it into the Pokemon of their choice: Slowbro or Slowking.

The main way you’ll be able to get Galarian Slowpoke is in 1-Star Raids, which should be easy battles for any trainer to win. You might also be able to earn Galarian Slowpoke encounters by completing Research.

Running low on items? We’ve got tips on getting free Raid Passes here.

How to get Galarian Slowbro in Pokemon Go

Evolving your Galarian Slowpoke is quite a time-consuming task, regardless of which evolution you choose. As well as collecting enough Candy, you’ll also need to catch 30 of a specific Pokemon type.

Here’s how to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro in Pokemon Go:

Catch a Galarian Slowpoke and make it your Buddy. Earn at least 50 Galarian Slowpoke Candy. Catch at least 30 Poison-type Pokemon with Galarian Slowpoke as your Buddy. Now you can evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro!

How to get Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Go

Unfortunately, Galarian Slowking is not currently available in Pokemon Go. Niantic have joked that it is “taking its time” to make its debut in the game, so you’ll have to settle for Galarian Slowbro for now.

However, when it does become available, here’s how you’ll be able to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Go:

Catch a Galarian Slowpoke and make it your Buddy. Earn at least 50 Galarian Slowpoke Candy. Catch at least 30 Psychic-type Pokemon with Galarian Slowpoke as your Buddy. Now you can evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking!

We’ll have to wait and see whether Galarian Slowking will arrive at the end of the A Very Slow Discovery event, or if it will be saved for a future event instead. We’ll update this page when we know for sure.

With the A Very Slow Discovery event taking place from Tuesday, June 8 at 10 AM until Sunday, June 13 at 8 PM, trainers will have plenty of opportunities to catch Galarian Slowpoke and evolve it!