Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2022: Date & time, Morelull debut, wild spawns

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

The Festival of Lights event is returning to Pokemon Go in October 2022, with the debut of Morelull and Shiinotic and plenty more features to enjoy.

Pokemon Go’s Season of Light is well underway, with plenty of events like the Psychic Spectacular and Fashion Week already over – and it’s now been announced that the next addition to the event lineup is the Festival of Lights!

After bringing Dedenne to the Pokedex last year, this year’s Festival of Lights will begin on October 14 and feature the arrival of the Illuminating Pokemon, Morelull, as well as its mushroom-inspired evolution Shiinotic.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Festival of Lights 2022 event including the wild spawns, Raid Bosses, and new Pokemon you can encounter.

Niantic

Morelull and Shiinotic make their Pokemon Go debuts

The Grass/Fairy-type Pokemon Morelull and its evolution Shiinotic will both be making their Pokemon Go debuts during the Festival of Lights 2022 event.

You can encounter Morelull in the wild, as a 1-Star Raid Boss, or as a Field Research task reward. It can then be evolved into Shiinotic with 50 Candy.

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights wild encounters

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the event:

Pikachu

Vulpix

Magnemite

Chinchou

Litwick

Litleo

Helioptile

Dedenne

Morelull

If you’re lucky, you might encounter these Pokemon in the wild:

Galarian Ponyta

Togedemaru

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Incense encounters

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently when using Incense during the event:

Alolan Geodude

Blitzle

Darumaka

Litwick

Dedenne

Morelull

If you’re lucky, you might encounter these Pokemon when using Incense:

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Darumaka

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Raid Bosses

Here are the Pokemon that will appear in Raids during the event:

Raid Raid Bosses 1-Star Raids Galarian Ponyta, Darumaka, Dedenne, and Morelull 3-Star Raids Alolan Raichu, Galarian Weezing, Mawile, and Hisuian Braviary 5-Star Raids Xerneas Mega Raids Mega Manectric

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Timed Research & Field Research

During the event, there will be a Timed Research quest to work through with a Sparkler Pose available to unlock as a reward for players who manage to complete it.

There will also be event-exclusive Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with Galarian Ponyta, Electabuzz, Magmar, Chinchou, Blitzle, Dedenne, and Morelull.

That’s everything you need to know about Festival of Lights 2022! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes