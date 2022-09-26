Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week 2022 is coming up, and we have the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks available.
The 2022 Pokemon Go Fashion Week begins on September 27, bringing new shinies, costumed Pokemon, and Mareanie to the mobile game for the first time.
During this event, trainers will be able to complete Timed Research tasks for a variety of rewards and Pokemon encounters. Here’s everything we know about them.
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 Timed Research tasks & rewards
Here are all the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 Timed Research quest:
Step 1 of 6:
- Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 1 Regular Lure Module
- Catch 5 Pokemon – 5 Poke Balls
- Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon – 5 Nanab Berries
Rewards: Quirky Challenger Battle
Step 2 of 6:
- Battle a Fashion Challenger – 1500 XP
Rewards: Backward Cap Croagunk encounter
Step 3 of 6:
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws – 10 Great Balls
- Take a snapshot of Mareanie in the wild – 10 Razz Berries
- Catch a Furfrou – 25 Furfrou Candy
Rewards: Rugged Challenger Battle
Step 4 of 6:
- Battle a Fashion Challenger – 2000 XP
Rewards: Hat Diglett encounter
Step 5 of 6:
- Take 10 snapshots of wild Pokemon – 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries
- Make 3 Excellent Curveball Throws – 25 Great Balls
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Ultra Balls
- Catch 15 Pokemon – 2 Golden Razz Berries
Rewards: Cool Challenger Battle
Step 6 of 6:
- Battle a Fashion Challenger – 2500 XP
Rewards: Sunglasses Absol encounter
It’s quite likely that the battle tasks in the Fashion Week Timed Research will be immediately completed thanks to the step before rewarding you with a Fashion Challenger battle, making the list of tasks significantly easier.
