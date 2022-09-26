Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week 2022 is coming up, and we have the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks available.

The 2022 Pokemon Go Fashion Week begins on September 27, bringing new shinies, costumed Pokemon, and Mareanie to the mobile game for the first time.

During this event, trainers will be able to complete Timed Research tasks for a variety of rewards and Pokemon encounters. Here’s everything we know about them.

Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 Timed Research tasks & rewards

Niantic Furfrou is at the center of this years Fashion Week.

Here are all the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 Timed Research quest:

Step 1 of 6:

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 1 Regular Lure Module

Catch 5 Pokemon – 5 Poke Balls

Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon – 5 Nanab Berries

Rewards: Quirky Challenger Battle

Step 2 of 6:

Battle a Fashion Challenger – 1500 XP

Rewards: Backward Cap Croagunk encounter

Step 3 of 6:

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws – 10 Great Balls

Take a snapshot of Mareanie in the wild – 10 Razz Berries

Catch a Furfrou – 25 Furfrou Candy

Rewards: Rugged Challenger Battle

Step 4 of 6:

Battle a Fashion Challenger – 2000 XP

Rewards: Hat Diglett encounter

Step 5 of 6:

Take 10 snapshots of wild Pokemon – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Make 3 Excellent Curveball Throws – 25 Great Balls

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Pokemon – 2 Golden Razz Berries

Rewards: Cool Challenger Battle

Step 6 of 6:

Battle a Fashion Challenger – 2500 XP

Rewards: Sunglasses Absol encounter

It’s quite likely that the battle tasks in the Fashion Week Timed Research will be immediately completed thanks to the step before rewarding you with a Fashion Challenger battle, making the list of tasks significantly easier.

