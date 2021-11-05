How to catch Dedenne in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Dedenne has finally made its long-awaited Pokemon Go debut as part of the Festival of Lights event. Here’s how you can catch one, and whether or not Shiny Dedenne is available.

Niantic are celebrating Diwali with a Festival of Lights event, bringing the Legendary Swords of Justice trio back into 5-Star Raids, adding loads of bonuses, and unlocking the next step in the Misunderstood Mischief story.

The most exciting addition, though, is the arrival of Dedenne! The adorable Electric/Fairy-type Pokemon from the Kalos region will be helping “light overcome the dark” as part of the event, alongside several other Electric-types.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to find and add Dedenne to your collection, and details about its current Shiny availability.

How to catch Dedenne in Pokemon Go

There are three main ways you can catch Dedenne during the Festival of Lights:

As an encounter in the wild (if you’re lucky).

As a reward for completing specific Field Research tasks.

By defeating it in a 1-Star Raid Battle.

Although encounters in the wild are the easiest way to catch Dedenne, it’s a waiting game until they spawn, so it might be best to hunt down 1-Star Raid Battles which you should be able to complete solo.

The best counters to use against Dedenne in Raid Battles are strong Poison and Ground-types, as it’s weak against these. Some good counters are Excadrill, Roserade, Gengar, and Vileplume.

It’s currently unknown what will happen to Dedenne once the Festival of Lights event is over, but it’s likely that its chance of spawning in the wild will be very low, so it’s best to catch as many as you need now.

Can Dedenne be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Dedenne is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go. Niantic rarely debuts a new Pokemon alongside its Shiny variation, so you’ll have to make do with regular Dedenne for now.

It’s currently unknown when Shiny Dedenne will arrive in the game, but new Shinies typically debut during big events, so keep your eyes peeled in the future!

Does Dedenne have an evolution?

Dedenne is the only member of its Pokemon family, meaning it cannot evolve in Pokemon Go – or any game, for that matter. Despite its resemblance to both Pikachu and Raichu, it’s not related to them.

While this does reduce the appeal of catching them during the Festival of Lights, it also means you only need to catch one if you simply want to keep your Pokedex up to date. There’s no need to farm Candy.

