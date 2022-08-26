Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale Raids schedule & Ultra Beast lineup

The Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event has a special Raids schedule that features a brand new costume Pikachu and four Ultra Beasts, so here’s the complete lineup to help you plan ahead.

After the success of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 in June, a one-day Finale event will take place on August 27 featuring Special Research stories, themed Habitats with rare wild spawns, and loads of bonuses to enjoy.

There will also be a special lineup of Raid Bosses including the Ultra Beasts Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Nihilego, as well as Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired costume and rare species like Axew.

Below, you’ll find the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event Raids schedule alongside details of each Pokemon’s weaknesses to help you defeat them.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale Raids schedule

Here are all of the Raid Bosses appearing in the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event:

5-Star Raid Bosses

Time Pokemon Weaknesses Sprite 10AM – 12PM Pheromosa Fairy, Fire, Flying & Psychic 12PM – 2PM Buzzwole Fairy, Fire, Flying & Psychic 2PM – 4PM Xurkitree Ground 4PM – 6PM Nihilego (with Pheromosa, Buzzwole & Xurkitree again) Ground, Psychic, Steel & Water

3-Star Raid Bosses

Time Pokemon Weaknesses Sprite 10AM – 6PM Brionne Electric & Grass 10AM – 6PM Dartrix Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison & Rock 10AM – 6PM Druddigon Dragon, Fairy & Ice 10AM – 6PM Salamence Dragon, Fairy, Ice & Rock 10AM – 6PM Snorlax Fighting 10AM – 6PM Torracat Ground, Rock & Water

1-Star Raid Bosses

Time Pokemon Weaknesses Sprite 10AM – 6PM Axew Dragon, Fairy & Ice 10AM – 6PM Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf Ground 10AM – 6PM Rockruff Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel & Water

Ultra Beasts appearing during Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale

Four Ultra Beasts will appear in 5-Star Raids throughout the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event: Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, and Nihilego.

While Nihilego made its global debut during the main Pokemon Go Fest 2022 event in June, this Finale event will mark the first time that Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree will be available around the world.

Buzzwole previously appeared during Go Fest Seattle, Pheromosa appeared during Go Fest Berlin, and Xurkitree appeared during Go Fest Sapporo. All of these were in-person events that required a ticket.

You’ll be able to catch these four Ultra Beasts in the same way you’d catch a Legendary Pokemon: Defeat them in a 5-Star Raid Battle, then use a limited amount of Premier Balls to try to capture them.

We’ve got counter guides for Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Nihilego to help you defeat them.

While you’re here, check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide