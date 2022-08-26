Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale Habitat schedule & Incense spawns

The Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event will come with four themed Habitats to enjoy, with each one featuring a unique lineup of wild spawns and Incense spawns.

After the success of the main Pokemon Go Fest 2022 event, Niantic is hosting a Go Fest 2022 Finale celebration that will feature Special Research stories, the global debut of three Ultra Beasts, and loads of bonuses to enjoy.

With so much going on, it’s important to keep track of the Habitat schedule. Planning ahead for the wild spawns you want to catch and the best time to use your Incense will help you get all the Pokemon you need for your collection.

Below, you’ll find the full schedule of wild spawns in each Habitat, as well as the creatures that will be attracted to Incense for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale ticketholders.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale Habitat schedule

These are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild and be attracted to Incense during each Habitat:

Habitat Time Wild Pokemon Incense Pokemon Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa 10AM – 12PM Anorith, Hitmontop, Karrablast, Kricketot, Meditite, Pinsir, Scyther, Sudowoodo, and Woobat Galarian Mr Mime, Pansage, Unown B, Unown G, Unown N, Unown O, Unown P, Unown S, and Unown X Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole 12PM – 2PM Axew, Cranidos, Drilbur, Geodude, Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Machop, Magmar, and Numel Pansear, Torkoal, Unown B, Unown G, Unown N, Unown O, Unown P, Unown S, and Unown X Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree 2PM – 4PM Burmy (Sandy), Combee, Electabuzz, Electrike, Foongus, Galarian Stunfisk, Joltik, Lileep, Shelmet, and Shinx Klink, Panpour, Unown B, Unown G, Unown N, Unown O, Unown P, Unown S, and Unown X Ultra Incursion: Nihilego 4PM – 6PM Bulbasaur, Burmy (Plant), Chansey, Chikorita, Clefairy, Frillish, Munna, Omanyte, Skrelp, Swirlix, Tangela, Tentacool, and Turtwig Frillish, Tropius, Unown B, Unown G, Unown N, Unown O, Unown P, Unown S, and Unown X

Habitats will run from 10AM to 6PM local time on Saturday, August 27, 2022. This means you’ll have two hours to experience each Habitat during the event.

A special costume Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf will also appear in all four Habitat Hours, although it will be quite a rare spawn.

How do Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale Habitats work?

There are four Habitats to enjoy during the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event, with each one lasting two hours. Each Habitat is themed after an Ultra Beast, with a lineup of wild spawns inspired by them.

Players who have purchased a Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket (or who previously bought a ticket for the main Go Fest 2022 event) will also get special spawns that only appear when Incense is used.

This is a bit different from the Habitats in previous events which were called Habitat Hours. Those would last for one hour and would rotate throughout the day, meaning they would appear more than once.

To get the most out of this event, check out our main Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale guide.