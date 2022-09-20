Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022: Mareanie debut, new costumed Pokemon, & more

Niantic has announced the dates for the annual Pokemon Go Fashion Week and revealed new Pokemon and costumed creatures making their debut during the 2022 event.

The third annual Pokemon Go Fashion Week event is right around the corner, and for seven days players will be able to encounter a select group of stylish Pokemon in the wild.

During this event, players can catch special costumed Pokemon – some can even be Shiny – as well as the Gen 7 powerhouse Mareanie. Here is everything trainer need to know about Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022.

Contents

When is Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022?

Niantic announced that Pokemon Go Fashion Week will start on September 27 at 10 AM local time and will run until October 3 at 8 PM local time.

Mareanie debuts during Pokemon Go Fashion Week

Not only will limited-time costumed Pokemon appear in the wild, but the Brutal Star Pokemon Mareanie and its evolution Toxapex will be making their Pokemon Go debut.

Toxapex dominated competitive play in generation 6 due to its high defense and attack stats, and it will likely be a key player in Pokemon Go’s online battles and Raids.

New Costumed Pokemon arrive during Fashion Week 2022

In addition to a slew of costumed Pokemon introduced in previous Go Fashion Weeks, the 2022 event will introduce four new costumed ‘mon. These include:

Diglett wearing a hat

Dugtrio wearing a hat

Absol wearing sunglasses

Toxicroak wearing a hat

Pokemon Go Fashion Week wild encounters

During the seven-day event, the Pokemon listed below will appear more frequently in the wild around the world.

Butterfree wearing a bow*

Murkrow*

Glameow*

Croagunk wearing a hat*

Blitzle wearing a collar*

Gothita

Frillish (F)

Furfrou*

Mareanie

Diglett wearing a hat*

Kirlia wearing a hat*

Absol wearing sunglasses*

Pokemon marked with a * can appear Shiny.

Pokemon Go Fashion Week Raids

The following Pokemon will appear in Raids during Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022.

One-Star Raids

Digeltt wearing a hat

Shinx wearing a hat

Croagunk wearing a hat

Scraggy

Furfrou

Three-Star Raids

Butterfree wearing a bow

Kirlia wearing a bow

Absol wearing sunglasses

Mareanie

Five-Star Raids

Yveltal

Mega Raids

Mega Lopunny

Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 Egg pool

The following Pokemon can hatch from 7 km Eggs during the Go Fashion Week 202 event.

Diglett wearing a hat

Smoochum

Shinx wearing a hat

Croagunk wearing a hat

Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 Field Research spawns

During Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022, players can complete event-themed Field Research tasks to encounter the following Pokemon:

Eeevee

Murkrow

Skitty

Glameow

Croagunk wearing a hat

Blitzle wearing a collar

Furfrou

Mareanie

