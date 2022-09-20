Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022: Mareanie debut, new costumed Pokemon, & more

Niantic has announced the dates for the annual Pokemon Go Fashion Week and revealed new Pokemon and costumed creatures making their debut during the 2022 event.
The third annual Pokemon Go Fashion Week event is right around the corner, and for seven days players will be able to encounter a select group of stylish Pokemon in the wild.
During this event, players can catch special costumed Pokemon – some can even be Shiny – as well as the Gen 7 powerhouse Mareanie. Here is everything trainer need to know about Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022.
When is Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022?
Niantic announced that Pokemon Go Fashion Week will start on September 27 at 10 AM local time and will run until October 3 at 8 PM local time.
Mareanie debuts during Pokemon Go Fashion Week
Not only will limited-time costumed Pokemon appear in the wild, but the Brutal Star Pokemon Mareanie and its evolution Toxapex will be making their Pokemon Go debut.
Toxapex dominated competitive play in generation 6 due to its high defense and attack stats, and it will likely be a key player in Pokemon Go’s online battles and Raids.
New Costumed Pokemon arrive during Fashion Week 2022
In addition to a slew of costumed Pokemon introduced in previous Go Fashion Weeks, the 2022 event will introduce four new costumed ‘mon. These include:
- Diglett wearing a hat
- Dugtrio wearing a hat
- Absol wearing sunglasses
- Toxicroak wearing a hat
Pokemon Go Fashion Week wild encounters
During the seven-day event, the Pokemon listed below will appear more frequently in the wild around the world.
- Butterfree wearing a bow*
- Murkrow*
- Glameow*
- Croagunk wearing a hat*
- Blitzle wearing a collar*
- Gothita
- Frillish (F)
- Furfrou*
- Mareanie
- Diglett wearing a hat*
- Kirlia wearing a hat*
- Absol wearing sunglasses*
Pokemon marked with a * can appear Shiny.
Pokemon Go Fashion Week Raids
The following Pokemon will appear in Raids during Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022.
One-Star Raids
- Digeltt wearing a hat
- Shinx wearing a hat
- Croagunk wearing a hat
- Scraggy
- Furfrou
Three-Star Raids
- Butterfree wearing a bow
- Kirlia wearing a bow
- Absol wearing sunglasses
- Mareanie
Five-Star Raids
- Yveltal
Mega Raids
- Mega Lopunny
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 Egg pool
The following Pokemon can hatch from 7 km Eggs during the Go Fashion Week 202 event.
- Diglett wearing a hat
- Smoochum
- Shinx wearing a hat
- Croagunk wearing a hat
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 Field Research spawns
During Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022, players can complete event-themed Field Research tasks to encounter the following Pokemon:
- Eeevee
- Murkrow
- Skitty
- Glameow
- Croagunk wearing a hat
- Blitzle wearing a collar
- Furfrou
- Mareanie
