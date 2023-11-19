Pokemon Go trainers praise Niantic for one silly Fashion Week design

Pokemon Go players have given kudos to Niantic for one specific Costumed Pokemon design choice during Fashion Week.

Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week 2023 event has nearly come to an end, where Costumed Pokemon like Wooper, Quagsire, and Dragonite are running rampant in the wild or in Raids.

However, it’s not just Costumed Pokemon introduced in 2023 that can be found out and about, but also older Pokemon introduced in Fashion Week events from years prior.

Now, Pokemon Go trainers have praised Niantic’s creativity for one specific Costumed Pokemon design from 2022.

Pokemon Go trainers love Costumed Toxicroak’s design

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit highlighted Costumed Toxicroak’s design, which was first introduced in Fashion Week 2022.

The OP said, “I need to know who did this so I can shake their hand,” alongside an image of Fashion Week Toxicroak, which features a backward hat with a massive hole ripped through the top to fit its spike.

While some fans roasted the new designs introduced in 2023’s Fashion Week event, Toxicroak seems to be a clear standout from past events.

Like other Costumed Pokemon with similarly costumed evolutions, this Toxicroak carries over the backward hat from its Stage 1 form.

One fan pointed out how much better this design was compared to Dugtrio’s, which many players have pointed out was a missed opportunity. “Obviously not the idiot who made Dugtrio only have one hat, that was a war crime.”

Of course, there were some winners introduced in Fashion Week 2023 as well, as plenty of trainers were amused at how well Costumed Wooper paired with Costumed Diglett to create a Breaking Bad-esque duo.

While not every Fashion Week design is going to hit with Pokemon Go community members, it seems they really hit the nail on the head with this goofy Toxicroak.