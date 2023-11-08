Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 event: Costumed Pokemon, Shiny Gothita
Pokemon Go has officially announced details regarding Fashion Week 2023, which will debut several costumed creatures and Shiny Gothita.
Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week is set to return with the addition of new costumed Pokemon like Dragonite and Wooper. The event will also mark the debut of Shiny Gothita, which players can encounter in the wild and hatch from Eggs.
During Fashion Week, you can discover many ‘mons in the wild wearing fashionable costumes, including Diglett and Croagunk.
Keep reading for more information about Fashion Week 2023, like Raids, Field Research Task encounters, and more.
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 event start & end date
Niantic has announced on Twitter that Fashion Week would run from Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10 AM until Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 8 PM local time.
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 Pokemon debuts
Fashion Week 2023 will add the following new costumed Pokemon:
- Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume*
- Wooper wearing a fashionable costume*
- Quagsire wearing a fashionable costume
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 Wild encounters
Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the event:
- Pikachu with summer flair*
- Diglett wearing a fashionable costume*
- Wooper wearing a fashionable costume*
- Croagunk wearing a fashionable costume*
- Gothita*
- Frillish*
- Furfrou*
- Mareanie
- Absol wearing a fashionable costume*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 5km Eggs
You can hatch the following Pokemon from 5km during Fashion Week 2023:
- Pichu with summer flair*
- Wooper wearing fashionable costume*
- Smoochum wearing a fashionable costume*
- Shinx wearing a fashionable costume*
- Gothita*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 Field Research Task encounters
During the event, you can complete Field Research tasks to encounter these Pokemon wearing a fashionable costume:
- Butterfree*
- Diglett*
- Wooper*
- Kirlia*
- Shinx*
- Blitzle*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 Raid spawns
One-star Raids
- Diglett wearing a fashionable costume*
- Wooper wearing a fashionable costume *
- Sneasel wearing a fashionable costume*
- Furfrou*
Three-star Raids
- Butterfree wearing a fashionable costume*
- Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume*
- Kirlia wearing a fashionable costume*
- Absol wearing a fashionable costume*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 Timed Research
The Fashion Week event will offer players a paid Timed Research for the chance to encounter Pokemon wearing costumes and two Premium Battle Passes. We will create a guide on the steps needed to complete it once we learn more information.
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 PokeStop Showcases
A PokeStop Showcase featuring Gothita and Mareanie will run during the event.
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 event bonuses
Trainers can take advantage of the following bonuses during Fashion Week:
- Select avatar items will be on sale during the event
- 2x Catch Candy
- Increased chance of receiving Candy XL for trainers level 31 and up
Also, players can look forward to a Collection Challenge to receive an encounter with a Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume, XP, and Stardust.
That’s everything you need to know about Fashion Week 2023. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:
