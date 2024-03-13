Gaming

How to complete Pokemon Go Weather Week Collection Challenges

Philip Trahan
pokemon go weather week collection challenge headerNiantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go’s Weather Week event features two Collection Challenges for trainers to complete. Here’s a rundown of every Pokemon players need to catch to complete both challenges.

Pokemon Go previously revealed that the Weather Week event would begin on March 14, 2024, at 10 AM local time and last until March 18, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

During the event, trainers can expect to find plenty of Castform in the wild like alongside other Pokemon like Cacnea, Helioptile, Amaura, and more.

Along with themed PokeStop Showcases appearing around, trainers can expect two Collection Challenges. So, let’s break down what players must catch to complete both Weather Week Collection Challenges.

Pokemon Go Weather Week Collection Challenge: Castform explained

Thanks to Leek Duck, we have all the information regarding what trainers need to catch for the Castform Collection Challenge.

Weather Week Collection Challenge: Castform

POKEMONHOW TO CATCH ITSPRITE
CastformAs a wild spawn or as a Field Research encounterpokemon go castform normal resize
Castform (Sunny)As a wild spawn in Sunny weather or as a Field Research encounterpokemon go castform sunny resize
Castform (Rainy)As a wild spawn in Rainy weather or as a Field Research encountercastform rainy resize pokemon go
Castform (Snowy)As a wild spawn in Snowy weather or as a Field Research encountercastform snowy resize pokemon go

Those who complete the challenge will receive 5000 Stardust and an Incense.

Finally, the second Weather Week Challenge focuses on various Pokemon you can find through Field Research encounters.

Weather Week Collection Challenge

POKEMONHOW TO CATCH ITSPRITE
HelioptileAs a Field Research encounterHelioptile
AmauraAs a Field Research encounteramaura resize pokemon go
ParasAs a Field Research encounterParas
DrifloonAs a Field Research encounterDrifloon
Castform (Normal)As a wild spawn or as a Field Research encounterpokemon go castform normal resize

Those who complete the challenge will receive 7,500 Stardust.

