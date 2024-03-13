How to complete Pokemon Go Weather Week Collection Challenges

Pokemon Go’s Weather Week event features two Collection Challenges for trainers to complete. Here’s a rundown of every Pokemon players need to catch to complete both challenges.

Pokemon Go previously revealed that the Weather Week event would begin on March 14, 2024, at 10 AM local time and last until March 18, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

During the event, trainers can expect to find plenty of Castform in the wild like alongside other Pokemon like Cacnea, Helioptile, Amaura, and more.

Along with themed PokeStop Showcases appearing around, trainers can expect two Collection Challenges. So, let’s break down what players must catch to complete both Weather Week Collection Challenges.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Weather Week Collection Challenge: Castform explained

Thanks to Leek Duck, we have all the information regarding what trainers need to catch for the Castform Collection Challenge.

Weather Week Collection Challenge: Castform

POKEMON HOW TO CATCH IT SPRITE Castform As a wild spawn or as a Field Research encounter Castform (Sunny) As a wild spawn in Sunny weather or as a Field Research encounter Castform (Rainy) As a wild spawn in Rainy weather or as a Field Research encounter Castform (Snowy) As a wild spawn in Snowy weather or as a Field Research encounter

Those who complete the challenge will receive 5000 Stardust and an Incense.

Finally, the second Weather Week Challenge focuses on various Pokemon you can find through Field Research encounters.

Article continues after ad

Weather Week Collection Challenge

POKEMON HOW TO CATCH IT SPRITE Helioptile As a Field Research encounter Amaura As a Field Research encounter Paras As a Field Research encounter Drifloon As a Field Research encounter Castform (Normal) As a wild spawn or as a Field Research encounter

Those who complete the challenge will receive 7,500 Stardust.

Now you know how to complete the Weather Week Collection Challenges. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips